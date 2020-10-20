WATCH | Leanne Manas visits Rasta's studio to buy his portrait of her

Known for often missing the mark with the portraits he paints, popular artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has received a thumbs up from news broadcaster Leanne Manas.

While he has in the past been mocked for not being the “best” painter, Rasta's relentless enthusiasm for his craft finally paid off when one of his famous subjects, Leanne, decided to buy the portrait of herself.

The Morning Live presenter took to Instagram, to share a snap of herself with Rasta with a caption that read, “My painting is safely in her new home.”

Leanne celebrated her 46th birthday last week Wednesday and she expressed how Rasta made her special day more memorable.

In a video she shared, Leanne said, “Rasta, thank you from the bottom of my heart and don't you ever stop what you're doing cause I can see your work. You put your heart and soul into this and you keep on doing what you're doing ... you made my birthday by doing this.”

A humble yet appreciative Rasta thanked Leanne for her kind gesture and expressed how grateful he was that she was still alive, unlike some of his other portrait subjects.