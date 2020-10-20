WATCH | 'Skeem Saam’s' Pebetsi Matlaila not impressed by 'invading' encounter

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila was left “disturbed and confused” after a recent encounter with a woman while she was spending time at the pool with her daughter.

As many can attest that mommy and child time is a very precious moment, and Pebetsi felt more strongly about it after a woman interfered with her bonding session with her daughter just to talk about her own life.

The actress found the encounter so inappropriate that she took to Instagram to address her frustrations. In a video, Pebetsi shared about how she knew the old lady's life story based on just that one experience with her.

“I'm disturbed, I'm severely disturbed ... I mean, have you ever met a person and in the first encounter, they already want to share their life story with you. Like, how? Like, I don't know you and you already want to share your life story with me?”

The actress explained how the conversation started as small talk about her skin regime to getting to know all about the 55-year-old woman's eventful life.

After a lengthy conversation, Pebetsi expressed how she got super exhausted by the woman, saying that she wished she could have told her daughter to get out the pool so they could go home.

“I'm sitting there like, Rabi, get out of the pool bra. We gotta go ... You know what guys, I'm traumatised. I'm all over the place. That woman left me in a state of, 'Who hurt you?' Everything I heard was nothing but complaints.

“I understand you're offloading to a stranger but I don't know how I can help you cause all you do is become defensive.”

Watch the video below.