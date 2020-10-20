Zodwa Wabantu on kissing strangers at gigs during Covid-19

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has blamed the the vibe, excitement of being fully booked again and doing live performances for “forgetting” that Covid-19 is still rife after kissing random strangers at one of her latest gigs.

A video of the entertainer performing at Hartbeespoort, where she kissed several strangers as part of her act on stage, went viral as Zodwa's fans expressed their concern that she would catch the coronavirus.

Zodwa's fans flooded her TL with comments asking her what she was thinking and some begged her to think about her safety.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa admitted that in hindsight she realises she actually endangered herself and others.

“I had too much fun and the kissing thing happened in the spur of the moment. I didn't give it much thought. The vibe was amazing and I was just happy to be with my people. I'll admit that in that moment, I forgot about Covid. I got caught up in the moment, I won't do it again,” Zodwa said.

Here's the video of Zodwa kissing her audience below: