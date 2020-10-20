Zodwa Wabantu on kissing strangers at gigs during Covid-19
"I got caught up in the moment, I won’t do it again."
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has blamed the the vibe, excitement of being fully booked again and doing live performances for “forgetting” that Covid-19 is still rife after kissing random strangers at one of her latest gigs.
A video of the entertainer performing at Hartbeespoort, where she kissed several strangers as part of her act on stage, went viral as Zodwa's fans expressed their concern that she would catch the coronavirus.
Zodwa's fans flooded her TL with comments asking her what she was thinking and some begged her to think about her safety.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa admitted that in hindsight she realises she actually endangered herself and others.
“I had too much fun and the kissing thing happened in the spur of the moment. I didn't give it much thought. The vibe was amazing and I was just happy to be with my people. I'll admit that in that moment, I forgot about Covid. I got caught up in the moment, I won't do it again,” Zodwa said.
Here's the video of Zodwa kissing her audience below:
The entertainer said as soon as level one hit, she was flooded with bookings. So much so that she's booked till December.
Zodwa said she was still getting used to working under level one restrictions and that she needed to still work at remembering all the safety protocols that exist to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“Now that I think about it, I can only hope that none of the people I kissed have the virus. You can't tell by just looking at people, you can only hope ... I will be more careful going forward because I understand why my fans are worried about me,” she said.