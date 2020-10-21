IN MEMES | Fans hope Nimza of 'Skeem Saam' makes men more aware of sexual harassment

A riveting sexual harassment storyline featuring Nimza and Pretty on Skeem Saam has not only kept viewers glued to their TV screens but also sparked a debate about the thin line that separates jokes and playful comments from actual harassment.

Viewers have watched as Nimza's behaviour towards Pretty has become more and more “creepy”.

From the sexual remarks he often throws her way to “accidentally” touching Pretty in inappropriate places, viewers have cringed on Pretty's behalf as the pair attempt to teach Mzansi about sexual harassment in its many forms.

Taking to social media, actors behind the characters of Nimza, Pretty and Mapitsi made a video to educate viewers about sexual harassment and the message they hope viewers take from the storyline.

Watch the video below.