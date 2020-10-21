TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans hope Nimza of 'Skeem Saam' makes men more aware of sexual harassment

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 October 2020 - 15:00
Buhle Maseko plays the role of Nimza on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Instagram/Buhle Maseko

A riveting sexual harassment storyline featuring Nimza and Pretty on Skeem Saam has not only kept viewers glued to their TV screens but also sparked a debate about the thin line that separates jokes and playful comments from actual harassment.

Viewers have watched as Nimza's behaviour towards Pretty has become more and more “creepy”.

From the sexual remarks he often throws her way to “accidentally” touching Pretty in inappropriate places, viewers have cringed on Pretty's behalf as the pair attempt to teach Mzansi about sexual harassment in its many forms.

Taking to social media, actors behind the characters of Nimza, Pretty and Mapitsi made a video to educate viewers about sexual harassment and the message they hope viewers take from the storyline.

Watch the video below.

It seems the message the Skeem Saam cast was pushing out has landed.

Gosh, I know how uncomfortable Nimza's remarks/comments are. Hate it. Men take notes #SkeemSaam” one viewer said.

“Gents, we need to draw lessons from the Nimza/Pretty storyline. Women are not objects for sexual gratification. Making silly sexual remarks won't make you a man among men. Be careful not to destroy your career/life for failing to control your penis,” said  another tweep.

Many tweeps agreed that Nimza's actions and words towards Pretty were truly “creepy” and they advised each other to take the lessons learnt.

Here are some of the reactions.

