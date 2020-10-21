IN MEMES | Fans hope Nimza of 'Skeem Saam' makes men more aware of sexual harassment
A riveting sexual harassment storyline featuring Nimza and Pretty on Skeem Saam has not only kept viewers glued to their TV screens but also sparked a debate about the thin line that separates jokes and playful comments from actual harassment.
Viewers have watched as Nimza's behaviour towards Pretty has become more and more “creepy”.
From the sexual remarks he often throws her way to “accidentally” touching Pretty in inappropriate places, viewers have cringed on Pretty's behalf as the pair attempt to teach Mzansi about sexual harassment in its many forms.
Taking to social media, actors behind the characters of Nimza, Pretty and Mapitsi made a video to educate viewers about sexual harassment and the message they hope viewers take from the storyline.
Watch the video below.
It's all fun and play on screen, but at the end of the day, there's a message we trying to get across. Please watch! #SkeemSaam #Pretty #Nimza https://t.co/JKEOUPuS9O— Buhle M The DJ (@BooGy_M) October 20, 2020
It seems the message the Skeem Saam cast was pushing out has landed.
“Gosh, I know how uncomfortable Nimza's remarks/comments are. Hate it. Men take notes #SkeemSaam” one viewer said.
“Gents, we need to draw lessons from the Nimza/Pretty storyline. Women are not objects for sexual gratification. Making silly sexual remarks won't make you a man among men. Be careful not to destroy your career/life for failing to control your penis,” said another tweep.
Many tweeps agreed that Nimza's actions and words towards Pretty were truly “creepy” and they advised each other to take the lessons learnt.
Here are some of the reactions.
To me.. Pretty is doing the right thing to protect herself against Nimza. I mean this dude knows Pretty doesn't like what he's doing but he's still doing it anyway... It's clear he enjoys harassing her. What a Creep😐 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/sn633HAzAS— Ric Jåne🙌👑❤️ (@RicJaneSA) October 20, 2020
Nimza is creepy, disgusting and annoying #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ld2fhDQ4gy— SANELISIWE_ (@SaneSidimba) October 20, 2020
I thought Nimza was a good boy he knows wrong and right but what he's doing to Pretty is not right at all, its pure harassment!!!😐😟 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/moBVehtYPC— MissJay🌟🇿🇦🌍🇿🇦 (@MissJayWyte) October 20, 2020
Sexually harassment compliments are not one of the things to be taken lightly it's an serious affensive and i hope many can learn through this know what you say to someone how you react around them Nimza must be served #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/NEeIf2ZmhN— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 20, 2020
It’s a pity that all of this is about to happen while Nimza is about to breakthrough with his invention. He ruined this thing himself shame. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/FmST7VIJHt— •M•B•A•V•H•A•L•E•L•O (@mbavhaleloSadiq) October 20, 2020
Wait until Mantuli hears what Nimza did to Pretty #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/bjBWGSevQj— nkosana lekotjolo (@nkosanap) October 20, 2020
Nimza first moered Pretty’s boyfriend now he wants to chow her🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️. Having a man that defend you, ladies🙆🏽♀️#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/OmtqDHGMKJ— Apostle Bam (@Nkosi_bam) October 20, 2020
I really thought this Nimza storyline was going to end with a rape charge #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/UZD0MaqTFo— Kings of Today (@Dep_face) October 20, 2020
Nimza is disgusting #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/nfht4i3QZD— Ms_Kekanov 🦄🇿🇦 (@MsRekgo) October 20, 2020