Minnie, Boity & others offer words of comfort to LootLove after baby brother's untimely death

Seeing the heartbreak and devastation in media personality LootLove's social media posts as she mourns her baby brother Luke, Mzansi's celebs and LootLove's fans have united to cover her in prayers and wishes for her healing.

A heartbroken LootLove took to social media on Tuesday to share the sad news that her baby brother, Lukhanyiso Shosha, known fondly as Luke, had died.

“Light of my life. My heart is in shambles. I love you so so so so damn much. I would do anything, anything to bring you back,” LootLove said.

Since then LootLove has expressed her heartbreak on her platforms, revealing her disbelief and sadness that her children's uncle is gone. The cause of death remains unclear.

“My brother was the last person to buy me sunflowers two weeks ago, now I’m getting loads of deliveries because of him. This life is something else,” Loot said on Twitter.

The radio and TV presenter also penned an emotional caption for one of the pictures of her and Luke when they were younger, stating that she can't wait to meet with her brother once more.

“Into the next lifetime and every single one that follows after that. My soul will always search for you, find you and ride with you. I can’t wait till we meet again, and please next time ... let’s make a deal: promise not to leave before me.”