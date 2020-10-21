Minnie, Boity & others offer words of comfort to LootLove after baby brother's untimely death
“My brother was the last person to buy me sunflowers two weeks ago, now I’m getting loads of deliveries because of him. This life is something else,” LootLove said on Twitter.
Seeing the heartbreak and devastation in media personality LootLove's social media posts as she mourns her baby brother Luke, Mzansi's celebs and LootLove's fans have united to cover her in prayers and wishes for her healing.
A heartbroken LootLove took to social media on Tuesday to share the sad news that her baby brother, Lukhanyiso Shosha, known fondly as Luke, had died.
“Light of my life. My heart is in shambles. I love you so so so so damn much. I would do anything, anything to bring you back,” LootLove said.
Since then LootLove has expressed her heartbreak on her platforms, revealing her disbelief and sadness that her children's uncle is gone. The cause of death remains unclear.
“My brother was the last person to buy me sunflowers two weeks ago, now I’m getting loads of deliveries because of him. This life is something else,” Loot said on Twitter.
The radio and TV presenter also penned an emotional caption for one of the pictures of her and Luke when they were younger, stating that she can't wait to meet with her brother once more.
“Into the next lifetime and every single one that follows after that. My soul will always search for you, find you and ride with you. I can’t wait till we meet again, and please next time ... let’s make a deal: promise not to leave before me.”
People like Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Khaya Dlanga, who could relate because they themselves have lost their siblings, took to LootLove's comment section to offer words of healing.
“I pray for you and I pray for your mother. Take all the time you need to mourn your way when you’re ready,” Minnie said.
“There is nothing like losing a younger sibling and there is nothing anyone can say to console the pain. You are in my prayers,” Khaya added.
Other condolences streamed in from Boity, Somizi, Brenda Mtambo and many others.
“Oh Luthando. I know there no amount of words that will help soothe the pain in any kind of way but I pray for your healing, strength and peace,” said Boity.
“I am so sorry Loot, I can feel your pain and you in my prayers LootLove, I'm sending you all my love,” Brenda said.