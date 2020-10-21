TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi reveals her coping mechanism: No one is perfect

21 October 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi talks about what keeps her going.
Pearl Thusi talks about what keeps her going.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

It's no secret that being in the spotlight comes with being subjected to public scrutiny, however actress Pearl Thusi's coping mechanism is knowing that “no one is perfect”. 

Taking to Twitter, the actress spoke out about how people tend to magnify celebs' imperfections while losing sight of what was happening in their lives.

"No one is perfect. But when they focus on your blessings until they lose sight on their own...they throw stones and magnify your imperfections. A coping mechanism," she said.

Despite being constantly dragged on social media, Pearl shared that “distraction” usually comes right before a breakthrough, and encouraged her followers not to stop fighting for their purpose.

Last week, Pearl found her name on the Twitter trends list after she broke down in tears during her interview with guest Khanyi Mbau on Behind The Story on BET.

Although she has developed a thick skin regarding cyberbullying, Pearl opened up about how the colourism hate she gets on a daily basis still affected her.

“Because they are light-skinned, that's why they are where they are. Yes, there are privileges, but let's also look around who is giving those privileges to them and why they exist in the first place.

“You can't take those people because they are easy to abuse and they're in your community and they are accessible and they say, 'Yes because you're light-skinned she thinks she's better'. No, let's go back to the source on why we have an identity crisis and why we look different and why we are the way we are.”

WATCH | Pearl Thusi reminds the streets that her twerk game is solid!

The net screamed "Yasss kween!" in unison!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Pearl Thusi breaks down over 'light skin' hate

Colourism is still an issue in SA!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'The realest since day one': Khanyi Mbau's interview on 'Behind The Story' praised

Khanyi Mbau is the girl she thinks she is
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Khanyi Mbau declares herself part of Beyoncé's ‘brown skin girls’ squad but tweeps aren't having it

Sis straight up said she's "brown by nature and yellow by choice"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  2. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sends his bae Mmabatho Montsho a sweet birthday shout-out TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's how playing 'Shaka' sometimes messes things up for SK Khoza TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | 'Baby Jones & I are spoilt!' - Inside Minnie Dlamini's second baby ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Candles & rose petals: Ntando Duma's romantic set-up post has rumours swirling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X