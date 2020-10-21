ProVerb shows appreciation to DJ Fresh for 2003 radio gig
Rapper and media personality ProVerb has opened up about how veteran radio host DJ Fresh came through for him 17 years ago.
The rapper took the time to appreciate what Fresh did for him back in 2003 through his memoir, The Book of ProVerb.
In the book, ProVerb shares lessons he’s learnt through the different phases of his life while learning to remain positive regardless of his tough situation.
The Idols SA host took to Twitter and recalled a time when Fresh employed him as a technical producer at YFM. He explained how the Big Dawg even went to the extent of paying his salary from his pocket.
He revealed that he was late for his first day at work, and after a stern warning from Fresh, he's never been late for anything since.
ProVerb thanked Fresh for his love and support throughout the years by gifting him with his book.
2003 Big Dawg employed me as a technical producer at YFM. I was supposed to be at work 5am & I was late on my 1st day. Big Dawg said "My man, it happens once & never again" I've never been late for anything since.. Love & appreciate you Big Dawg @djfreshsa #TheBookOfProVerb pic.twitter.com/yoaTIxk3QN— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) October 20, 2020
ProVerb didn't hold back when it came to detailing the hardships he dealt with in his tell-all memoir.
The veteran rapper revealed harrowing details of his deep depression in 2015.
“I was emotional, but in my mind, I felt quite sane about the plan I was about to execute. I was motivated by my failure to provide my children with a stable home life.
"The decision to divorce left me with a severe sense of failure and I didn’t want to continue witnessing the disintegration of my family. If I were dead I wouldn’t have to see my wife and kids leave to start their new life without me,” he wrote in the book.
In an interview with Sunday Times, ProVerb said the book was not about his suicide attempt or his divorce, but rather how he survived a dark period in his life.