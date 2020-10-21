ProVerb shows appreciation to DJ Fresh for 2003 radio gig

Rapper and media personality ProVerb has opened up about how veteran radio host DJ Fresh came through for him 17 years ago.

The rapper took the time to appreciate what Fresh did for him back in 2003 through his memoir, The Book of ProVerb.

In the book, ProVerb shares lessons he’s learnt through the different phases of his life while learning to remain positive regardless of his tough situation.

The Idols SA host took to Twitter and recalled a time when Fresh employed him as a technical producer at YFM. He explained how the Big Dawg even went to the extent of paying his salary from his pocket.

He revealed that he was late for his first day at work, and after a stern warning from Fresh, he's never been late for anything since.

ProVerb thanked Fresh for his love and support throughout the years by gifting him with his book.