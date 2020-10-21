TshisaLIVE

SA celebs speak out against #LekkiTollGateMassacre

21 October 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi and Boity are among the celebs who are against the killing of protesters in Nigeria.
Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi and Boity are among the celebs who are against the killing of protesters in Nigeria.
Image: Cassper/ Instagram, Pearl Thusi/ Instagram, Boity/ Instagram

Pearl Thusi, Boity and Cassper Nyovest are some of the celebrities lending their voices to help bring awareness to the police brutality taking place in Nigeria. 

This comes after viral videos showing soldiers opening fire on Nigerian protesters who were protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital of Lagos on Tuesday night. 

According to TimesLIVE, thousands of protesters have demonstrated nationwide every day for close to two weeks against the police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which, for years, has been accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders.

It stated that the unit was disbanded on October 11, however, the protests have persisted with demonstrators calling for a raft of law enforcement reforms.

The brutal shootings led to a social media uproar that saw the hashtags #LekkiMassacre and #EndSARS topping the trends list on Twitter.  

In his bid to do right by his African brothers and sisters, Cassper took to Twitter and urged his followers to pray for Nigerians with their fight against #EndSARS, adding the femicide faced by women and children in SA and the bloodshed in Congo.  

Actress Pearl Thusi asked tweeps to spread the word about the police brutality in Nigeria, pleading for Africans to unite. 

Boity shared graphic images of the bloodshed in Nigeria and highlighted that there needed to be justice for Africans. 

Rihanna and Gabrielle Union were among international celebrities who used their platforms to raise awareness about the killings in Nigeria. 


