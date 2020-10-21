SA celebs speak out against #LekkiTollGateMassacre
Pearl Thusi, Boity and Cassper Nyovest are some of the celebrities lending their voices to help bring awareness to the police brutality taking place in Nigeria.
This comes after viral videos showing soldiers opening fire on Nigerian protesters who were protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital of Lagos on Tuesday night.
According to TimesLIVE, thousands of protesters have demonstrated nationwide every day for close to two weeks against the police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which, for years, has been accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders.
It stated that the unit was disbanded on October 11, however, the protests have persisted with demonstrators calling for a raft of law enforcement reforms.
The brutal shootings led to a social media uproar that saw the hashtags #LekkiMassacre and #EndSARS topping the trends list on Twitter.
In his bid to do right by his African brothers and sisters, Cassper took to Twitter and urged his followers to pray for Nigerians with their fight against #EndSARS, adding the femicide faced by women and children in SA and the bloodshed in Congo.
Please create awenesss and pray for Nigeria with the fight to #EndSARS , South Africa for the #AmINext movement for women and children are not safe & Congo for #CongoIsBleeding 🧎🏾. Africa is a bloodbath. It is really scary and our leaders have failed us.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 21, 2020
Actress Pearl Thusi asked tweeps to spread the word about the police brutality in Nigeria, pleading for Africans to unite.
It’s bad in Nigeria guys. Please spread the word. #EndSARS— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) October 20, 2020
I’ve contacted almost every person of influence I know who can bring all eyes to the Nigeria struggle.
Let’s all do the same.#AfricaUnite
Boity shared graphic images of the bloodshed in Nigeria and highlighted that there needed to be justice for Africans.
#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #JusticeForAfrica 💔 pic.twitter.com/vcTHerXLrP— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 21, 2020
Rihanna and Gabrielle Union were among international celebrities who used their platforms to raise awareness about the killings in Nigeria.
#EndSARS We need everyone's voice to amplify what is going on as we speak!! The world is watching https://t.co/Zk4Dg27IrU— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 20, 2020