SA celebs speak out against #LekkiTollGateMassacre

Pearl Thusi, Boity and Cassper Nyovest are some of the celebrities lending their voices to help bring awareness to the police brutality taking place in Nigeria.

This comes after viral videos showing soldiers opening fire on Nigerian protesters who were protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital of Lagos on Tuesday night.

According to TimesLIVE, thousands of protesters have demonstrated nationwide every day for close to two weeks against the police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which, for years, has been accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders.

It stated that the unit was disbanded on October 11, however, the protests have persisted with demonstrators calling for a raft of law enforcement reforms.

The brutal shootings led to a social media uproar that saw the hashtags #LekkiMassacre and #EndSARS topping the trends list on Twitter.

In his bid to do right by his African brothers and sisters, Cassper took to Twitter and urged his followers to pray for Nigerians with their fight against #EndSARS, adding the femicide faced by women and children in SA and the bloodshed in Congo.