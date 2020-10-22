TshisaLIVE

AKA bashes AU: 'What’s worse is Cyril Ramaphosa is its president'

22 October 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA is bashing President Cyril Ramaphosa for not caring about Africans.
Rapper AKA has added his voice to the wave of outrage that has gripped the continent over police brutality in Nigeria.

AKA took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders for the poor leadership.

While many issues surrounding Africa trended on Twitter from Tuesday evening, the rapper decided to come after the AU and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a young rant on Twitter, AKA described the AU as a “joke” and said the worst part was that Ramaphosa was its president.

He also went on to attack African leaders, saying  they “suck” at calling out other African leaders because of the corruption they were involved in.

When a tweep tried to come for AKA for only speaking out now and not before Ramaphosa became president, the rapper quickly hit back, saying he was misinterpreting his argument.

The Baddest hitmaker added how he was so perplexed by the old age of African leaders, alleging the reason they don't care about the youth's future is that they won't live to see it.

AKA's mini-rant had many asking themselves if he was indeed talking about the same president he endorsed during his campaign for presidency. AKA gladly assured a tweep that he was speaking about the very same person.  

The rapper also spoke against the “insane” brutal killings of Nigerian protesters on Tuesday night.

In a tweet, an emotional AKA asked how the Nigerian government had no regard for the lives of its citizens and how they could shoot to kill their own countrymen and women.

He sent his love to the country, saying what was happening there was an “insane” time in human history.  

