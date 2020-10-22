AKA bashes AU: 'What’s worse is Cyril Ramaphosa is its president'
Rapper AKA has added his voice to the wave of outrage that has gripped the continent over police brutality in Nigeria.
AKA took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders for the poor leadership.
While many issues surrounding Africa trended on Twitter from Tuesday evening, the rapper decided to come after the AU and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.
In a young rant on Twitter, AKA described the AU as a “joke” and said the worst part was that Ramaphosa was its president.
The African Union is a joke. What’s worse, is that Cyril Ramaphosa is its President.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020
He also went on to attack African leaders, saying they “suck” at calling out other African leaders because of the corruption they were involved in.
AFRICAN LEADERS ABSOLUTELY SUCK AT CALLING OUT OTHER AFRICAN LEADERS BECAUSE ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020
When a tweep tried to come for AKA for only speaking out now and not before Ramaphosa became president, the rapper quickly hit back, saying he was misinterpreting his argument.
Here is the problem with twitter, you say you like mangoes and some idiot goes off on you because that means you must have something against grapes. https://t.co/RKAd4cdriw— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020
The Baddest hitmaker added how he was so perplexed by the old age of African leaders, alleging the reason they don't care about the youth's future is that they won't live to see it.
60% of Africa’s population is under 25 years old. The average age of its 10 oldest leaders is 78. The real reason they don’t give a shit about our futures is because they won’t be around to see it.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020
AKA's mini-rant had many asking themselves if he was indeed talking about the same president he endorsed during his campaign for presidency. AKA gladly assured a tweep that he was speaking about the very same person.
Yes the same one. Are there two Cyril Ramaphosa’s??? I’m confused. What are you saying? https://t.co/RKOXs7YhQe— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020
The rapper also spoke against the “insane” brutal killings of Nigerian protesters on Tuesday night.
In a tweet, an emotional AKA asked how the Nigerian government had no regard for the lives of its citizens and how they could shoot to kill their own countrymen and women.
He sent his love to the country, saying what was happening there was an “insane” time in human history.
How can a government have no regard for the life of its citizens. How can people shoot to KILL there own countrymen and women? This is insane. We are living in an insane time in human history. #EndSARS Sending LOVE & STRENGTH to NAIJA. 💚🤍💚 pic.twitter.com/KAlPZWpHId— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020