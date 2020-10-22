AKA bashes AU: 'What’s worse is Cyril Ramaphosa is its president'

Rapper AKA has added his voice to the wave of outrage that has gripped the continent over police brutality in Nigeria.

AKA took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders for the poor leadership.

While many issues surrounding Africa trended on Twitter from Tuesday evening, the rapper decided to come after the AU and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a young rant on Twitter, AKA described the AU as a “joke” and said the worst part was that Ramaphosa was its president.