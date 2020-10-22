Cassper Nyovest: ‘Africa is a bloodbath. It's really scary & our leaders have failed us’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has called out African leaders for failing their people, reiterating how it seems they don't care about black people's lives.

As the three words, “Africa is bleeding”, have been hogging the headlines and socials this week, the rapper took to Twitter to lend his voice on the brutality African people have faced in recent weeks.

Mufasa first started his tweet with a plea to his followers to raise awareness about the police brutality against protesters fighting to #EndSARS in Nigeria. He also touched on the country's issues such as the #AMINext movement that aims to bring awareness to the issue of femicide in SA.

Dubbing Africa as a “bloodbath”, Cass also touched on the gruesome killings of Congolians and claimed that the leaders of the continent had failed “us”.