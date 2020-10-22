IN MEMES | Tweeps shook that gospel music makes Gogo Maweni’s dlozi 'angry'
Despite having mixed emotions about tuning into Izangoma Zodumo thanks to Gogo Maweni's pet snake last week, tweeps gathered almost religiously for this week's episode of the sangoma reality show and were left shook by another odd discovery.
In this week's episode, Khanyile, who tweeps have dubbed the life of the party and star of the controversial reality show, left Gogo Maweni fuming when he played gospel music.
Apparently, Khanyile had no idea that Gogo Maweni's dlozi can't stand religious music and he played the gospel song even after he was told not to while they were travelling.
Next thing Gogo Maweni was in a trance, begging for mercy from her ancestors who were highly displeased with the music she had just heard. Kwa vele kwa ba tense!
Gogo Maweni and her “elder” Baba mamba totes lost their minds. Khanyile was summoned to kneel, where he was given a hectic tongue lashing.
Khayile was obvs confused, just like the viewers of the show who didn't quite understand why Gogo Maweni's dlozi loathes gospel music.
Viewers were taken aback by the revelation and started wondering among themselves what the reason could be behind Gogo Maweni's hate for gospel music. Of course they went WILD with the speculations!
Here some of the reactions:
#izangomazodumo so playing gospel music is upsetting idlozi🙄 how? pic.twitter.com/v8OBaWtZB2— Church vocalist (@LehakweMorena) October 21, 2020
All this chaos just bcos Khanyile was playing a gospel song.....So Gospel music iphazamisa their spirit like this....Mmmmmm😱😱😨#izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/ER0euHdvUe— Zanele Mokoena (@zahMokoena) October 17, 2020
#izangomazodumo I didn't know playing gospel song could make someone dlozi angry pic.twitter.com/rybKl7X8OR— Asifani 🥳 (@Asifani_) October 21, 2020
Why does Gospel bother her so much ade akhale.... I don't know, it's looking a little demonic to me#izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/Ps6aXsx6pX— MAKUBALO (@premium_xh) October 21, 2020
Lol I'm confused why cant they play gospel Music in front of her #izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/M5h64h9vaD— Son of A King or Queen (@PrinceBaTumi) October 21, 2020
So gospel music makes her Ndlozi angry so much first time seeing such yhoo #iZangomaZodumo pic.twitter.com/ltQabC2Em7— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 21, 2020
Today i conclude that if u r using dark spirit Gospel will nyisa you finish and klaar #izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/J5UumIp2uh— taylor (@nndini79) October 21, 2020
Next time when gogo Maweni shouts at Khanyile he must play her Gospel music kunyiwe once 😂😂😂😂#izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/xgoaG5RD50— Zamantungwa (@mucheloli) October 21, 2020
At least now Khanyile knows Gogo Maweni's weakeness.. 😂😂😂 Once she yells at him again... He must play gospel music 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/pYwHnFpRzO— Elle 💎 (@sanelisiwe_elle) October 21, 2020