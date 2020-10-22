TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps shook that gospel music makes Gogo Maweni’s dlozi 'angry'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 October 2020 - 18:00
Gogo Maweni of Izangoma Zodumo fame keeps leaving viewers shocked.
Image: Instagram/Champagne_Mommy

Despite having mixed emotions about tuning into Izangoma Zodumo thanks to Gogo Maweni's pet snake last week, tweeps gathered almost religiously for this week's episode of the sangoma reality show and were left shook by another odd discovery.

In this week's episode,  Khanyile, who tweeps have dubbed the life of the party and star of the controversial reality show, left Gogo Maweni fuming when he played gospel music.

Apparently, Khanyile had no idea that Gogo Maweni's dlozi can't stand religious music and he played the gospel song even after he was told not to while they were travelling.

Next thing Gogo Maweni was in a trance, begging for mercy from her ancestors who were highly displeased with the music she had just heard. Kwa vele kwa ba tense!

Gogo Maweni and her “elder” Baba mamba totes lost their minds. Khanyile was summoned to kneel, where he was given a hectic tongue lashing.

Khayile was obvs confused, just like the viewers of the show who didn't quite understand why Gogo Maweni's dlozi loathes gospel music.

Viewers were taken aback by the revelation and started wondering among themselves what the reason could be behind Gogo Maweni's hate for gospel music. Of course they went WILD with the speculations!

Here some of the reactions:

