Isibaya cast & crew bid farewell to veteran actor Siyabonga Thwala

It's the end of a chapter for veteran actor Siyabonga Thwala who has officially wrapped up shooting on the hit telenovela Isibaya.

He shot his last scene on Wednesday after being on the telenovela for eight years. In honour of his last scene on the show, cast and crew members celebrated Siyabonga 's remarkable journey with an intimate farewell ceremony at which the production team shared some emotional parting words.

In the midst of the actors bidding Siyabonga farewell was fellow actor Sdumo Mtshali who shared some of the wonderful moments from the farewell on Instagram Stories.