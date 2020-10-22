TshisaLIVE

Isibaya cast & crew bid farewell to veteran actor Siyabonga Thwala

22 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Siyabonga Thwala has wrapped up his final scene on Isibaya after a long run with the telenovela.
Image: Supplied/ Via Siyabonga's Facebook

It's the end of a chapter for veteran actor Siyabonga Thwala who has officially wrapped up shooting on the hit telenovela Isibaya.

He shot his last scene on Wednesday after being on the telenovela for eight years. In honour of his last scene on the show, cast and crew members celebrated Siyabonga 's remarkable journey with an intimate farewell ceremony at which the production team shared some emotional parting words.

In the midst of the actors bidding Siyabonga farewell was fellow actor Sdumo Mtshali who shared some of the wonderful moments from the farewell on Instagram Stories.

Isibaya cast members bid farewell to Siyabonga Twala.
Image: Sdumo Mtshali/ Instagram

The cast members showered their now former co-star with gifts and well-wishes for his future endeavours.

Producer Desiree Markgraaff handed Siyabonga a bouquet of roses and a tailor-made blazer to honour him for giving them eight years of stellar acting. She thanked him for being a good storyteller through his acting which helped make the telenovela a huge success.

“Eight years ... Amazing and beautiful storytelling. What a character. Thank you for bringing so much dignity and depth, and so many beautiful scenes,” she said.

Siyabonga thanked the producers for entrusting him with the lead role and described his time on set as a “great journey”.

“We’ve had some challenges, but it was nothing personal, we were both trying to fix it and make it better. So, thank you, I hope our paths cross again.”

