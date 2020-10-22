Musa Mseleku on why he isn’t keen on MaKhumalo getting pregnant ‘the western way’

After getting backlash on social media for his hesitance to helping his third wife MaKhumalo conceive a baby through Western methods such as in vitro fertilisation, polygamist Musa Mseleku has come out to defend his decision.

The Uthando Nes'thembu reality show star told TshisaLIVE that people were too quick to accuse him of having ill-intent towards MaKhumalo.

He emphasised that he cares greatly about “preserving” MaKhumalo's bloodline and that he would do anything to give her a child. However, he wanted to do things the African way.

“My family and I subscribe first to African tradition. Our foundation as a family is based on African principles and values, they are not based on Western culture or practices, therefore we have to find solutions to our troubles — no matter what they are — in the traditional way. What is happening here, is that people want to force us to accept or conform to Western ways of doing things and that is not right,” Musa said.

Musa said people weren't saying of the bigger picture. He explained that as an African man he did not want to later find himself in a situation where a child is born in that way (as a result of western methods) and it isn't aligned with their ancestors or spiritual ways because the way he or she was conceived was not accepted.

The polygamist reasoned that such a problem would affect his family for generations to come and that was his main reason for being hesitant to opt for western procedures.

However, Musa added that he was not “completely” declining that route.

“We don't want people to force this down our throats but we are open to listen to their suggestions. We need to have a balanced discussion about all available options, not just to reject the African solutions in favour of Western ways.”