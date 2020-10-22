Pearl Thusi brings out the clapback queen to put xenophobic trolls in their place

The real cut-throat, straight to the point, Pearl Thusi is back and active again on Twitter, and she's not holding anything back.

The actress, who took a young step back from Twitter earlier this year, is back and serving clap backs and jabs in bucket loads.

This follows the uproar on social media calling for justice for Nigerians after the Lekki massacre on Tuesday.

While many of Mzansi's celebs came forward to speak out against the police brutality in Nigeria and other countries, Pearl let it be known that African leaders were the ones failing the continent.

She even went as far as calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa for “blue ticking” Africans and urged him to talk to the people.