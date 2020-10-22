WATCH | Thuso Mbedu as Cora in US film 'The Underground Railroad'

Mzansi has finally been given a glimpse of Thuso Mbedu's amazing work in US film The Underground Railroad fans after Barry Jenkins dropped another teaser on Wednesday.

News that Thuso bagged the role in the much-anticipated Jenkins film left Mzansi super proud of Thuso when it was announced back in 2019.

Almost a year later, the actress's work — at least a snippet of it — has made its way to the net for all to see.

The Emmy-nominated actress plays the role of Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel.

Watch her in her element in the snippet below: