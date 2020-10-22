TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Thuso Mbedu as Cora in US film 'The Underground Railroad'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 October 2020 - 14:00
Actress Thuso Mbedu plays Cora in the US film by Barry Jenkins.
Image: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Mzansi has finally been given a glimpse of Thuso Mbedu's amazing work in US film The Underground Railroad fans after Barry Jenkins dropped another teaser on Wednesday.

News that Thuso bagged the role in the much-anticipated Jenkins film left Mzansi super proud of Thuso when it was announced back in 2019.

Almost a year later, the actress's work — at least a snippet of it — has made its way to the net for all to see.

The Emmy-nominated actress plays the role of Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel.

Watch her in her element in the snippet below:

Taking to social media at the time, Thuso shared her joy at finally being able to share the news and just how excited she was.

“My thumb and neurons are failing me right now so I'll just do as most South Africans do when this happens: I got the job! It was such an amazing process and experience. Like, true story, just prepping to audition for this role made me grow so much. It's such a blessing and honour to tell this story ... Again, words fail me so I'll stop there for now,” she said.

