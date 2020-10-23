Bonang hits back at the 'she doesn’t own BNG' trolls after trending for days

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has made it clear that she is not here for all the trolls that have tried to rain on her parade with snide “she doesn't own House of BNG” remarks.

The media personality recently celebrated the latest addition to her champopo range, the luxurious, canned House of BNG Nectar at an intimate luncheon with media and industry mates in Lonehill, north of Johannesburg.

Since launching her House of BNG champopo two years ago, Bonang has been making a killing in the alcohol business, also receiving general acclaim and some criticism from peeps.

In the face of her latest money move, Twitter trolls again made Queen B trend for hours on end as they debated the ownership of the alcoholic beverage company with comments like “she's just the face” and doesn't really “own” the champagne brand.

Another tweep took his views a step further and said that there was a difference between a “director of the company” and “ownership of the company”. He even urged B* to show him her share certificate.

While the hate was pretty evident, Bonang spotted the tweet and clapped back, saying her haters had completely lost their minds.