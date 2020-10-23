Prince Kaybee labelled 'selfish' — No-one will drive his cars when he dies, he says

Talk about a man who loves his cars! Music producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee will not have anyone drive his fast whips should he die one day.

This comes after a Twitter conversation Kaybee had with a tweep who asked whether he had plans to keep the cars forever. What the award-winning musician said next left many tweeps dazed and confused at his answer.

The muso revealed that he'd rather have his cars crushed on the day of his funeral than have people driving his "sh*t".

In a conversation with the tweep, Kaybee lifted the lid on how even none of his kids would ever inherit his expensive vehicle collection, adding they needed to learn to buy things themselves.