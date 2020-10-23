WATCH | Naomi Campbell applauds Thami Dish Foundation for work in the LGBTQI+ community

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has hailed the Thami Dish Foundation for challenging homophobia and fighting to decriminalise homosexuality on behalf of the LGBTQI+ community in SA and around the world.

Naomi shared her support and love for the work done by the Global LGBTIQ+ Network and the foundation in a video shared on Thami Dish's Instagram.

In a video, Naomi expressed great pride in being an allay to the LGBTIQ+ community and revealed how important same-sex rights were.

“I wanted to send a shoutout love to the Global LGBTIQ+ Network and the Thami Dish Foundation for the amazing work they are doing creatively in finding ways to advance LGBTIQ+ rights in SA, Africa and the world.

“Challenging homophobia and the fight to decriminalise homosexuality around the world are such critical issues. As an allay of the LGBTIQ+ community and as a supporter of human rights and equality, I send love to all my South African brothers and sisters.”

Naomi urged the foundation to continue to engage in their “very important work” as they needed in the community.