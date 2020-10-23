WATCH | Naomi Campbell applauds Thami Dish Foundation for work in the LGBTQI+ community
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has hailed the Thami Dish Foundation for challenging homophobia and fighting to decriminalise homosexuality on behalf of the LGBTQI+ community in SA and around the world.
Naomi shared her support and love for the work done by the Global LGBTIQ+ Network and the foundation in a video shared on Thami Dish's Instagram.
In a video, Naomi expressed great pride in being an allay to the LGBTIQ+ community and revealed how important same-sex rights were.
“I wanted to send a shoutout love to the Global LGBTIQ+ Network and the Thami Dish Foundation for the amazing work they are doing creatively in finding ways to advance LGBTIQ+ rights in SA, Africa and the world.
“Challenging homophobia and the fight to decriminalise homosexuality around the world are such critical issues. As an allay of the LGBTIQ+ community and as a supporter of human rights and equality, I send love to all my South African brothers and sisters.”
Naomi urged the foundation to continue to engage in their “very important work” as they needed in the community.
View this post on Instagram
Passion and willpower as my driving force, I will always stand for the rights of the LGBTIQ+ people in this lifetime and the next. Thank You so much @naomi for your support and encouragement, indeed we have collective responsibility to help free our LGBTIQ+ on our continent and in the world. I truly appreciate You 🙏🏾 #LGBTIQGNC2020 #PrideMonthSA 🏳️🌈 #TurnUpTheLove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
Thami Kotlolo, who founded the Thami Dish Foundation, is a household name in the LGBTIQ+ community. He is also the founder of the Feather Awards, which are hosted annually to honour LGBTIQ+ people.
During a red carpet appearance at the Feathers in October last year, TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung said he was in attendance to show his love and support for his friend Thami [who organised the event], and also people in the LGBTIQ+ community.
“I am here to support the LGBTIQ+ community as I am a part of this community. The awards are not only a gay event that celebrates gay people but for everyone who is pro-gay, who is inspirational in all the fields. They don't necessarily have to be a part of our community but they are a support system and role models.”