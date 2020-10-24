AKA claims he invented that 'soft life', and Twitter isn't having it

TL pot-stirrer and rapper AKA took to Twitter to claim he invented that “soft life", and Mzansi isn’t having it!

According to The Free Dictionary, the idiom "soft life" means a life with comfort and no unpleasantness. Many people have embraced this self-care attitude to life, being surrounded by a pandemic and all.

People across the globe have been embracing the safety and security of living "soft", and the term and lifestyle associated with it has become popular across social media platforms.

It didn’t take long before someone claimed they invented this self-loving lifestyle - who else if not the "multi-talented" musician and regular TL rabble-rouser AKA?

The rapper boldly claimed he started the movement.

“We invented 'soft'. I dare you to argue with me,” wrote AKA.