Lasizwe grateful to big sister Khanyi Mbau for being his source of comfort

Media personality Lasizwe opened up about life after the death of his father, being a role model and the undying support he has from sister Khanyi Mbau.

Life has been a rollercoaster over the last few months for comic and the TL's fave Lasizwe. From his MTV show Fake It Till You Make It to the loss of his father, the star has been going through the most.

Speaking with TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe was candid about how life has changed for him since losing his dad Menzi Mcunu. He said that big sis Khanyi has been a pillar of strength and comfort.

“I am coping. I am just really grateful for my support system. I am very grateful for my sister Khanyi. Khanyi and I are both in the public eye and we have both lost a dad. Our similarities allow us to confide in each other,” said the star.

The reality TV star also cleared the air on being scrutinised for not being a role model to children.

After a parent called out the star for not being a good influence on social media, he clapped back at the mother in question, saying that he shouldn't be expected to set an example for children.

Reflecting on the past, Lasizwe said a lot of parents expect him to do their job: raising their children the right way.

“I believe sometimes parents think I am a tool so they can relax and forget their parent role. My content is edutainment and so I ease off the load. In other words, if I do a video about sex, parents would rather make their children watch the video and shy away from having the physical conversation with them,” said Lasizwe.

The TV personality also opened up about his private life being in the public eye with his popular TV show Fake It Till You Make It on MTV. With all that has been going in his life, Lasizwe said the televised glimpse into his personal space was a double-edged sword.

“It is a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that I get to educate, and people are able to learn something new and take away something from my life.

"The curse is that the public is now involved in my private life. People think they know me now, and they feel entitled towards me and want to tell me how to behave,” said Lasizwe.