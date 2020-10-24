TshisaLIVE

LOL! Black Coffee gets dragged for playing 'role model' game wrong

The DJ understood the game but is his own role model

24 October 2020 - 11:00
Black Coffee is his own daddy!
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee had fans howling this week after he took to Twitter to proudly proclaim that he admires himself as if he were his own dad.

The "my dad vs me" challenge on Twitter has had us seeing side-by-side snaps of father-child duos and pretend father-child duos across the internet.

As with all trends, someone was always going to make a parody post that has Mzansi in stitches. International sensation Black Coffee took part in the challenge, with his own special twist on it.

The outcome had us giggling behind our screens. 

Instead of posting himself next to his actual or pretend father, the star posted two different photos of himself side-by-side, implying that he considers himself his own father as far as the challenge goes.

It didn’t take long for the Twitter locals to catch up on his jokes.

Here are some tweeps' reactions and their 2c worth:

After a user called out Black Coffee for not understanding the challenge, the musician clarified that this new trend means something else to him.

“Well, I look up to myself” tweeted Black Coffee.

Only you Black Coffee, only you.

