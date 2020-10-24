Minnie Dlamini found Nandi Madida’s first album recorded 18 years ago and the nostalgia is real!

Nandi Madida got all in the nostalgic feels on Instagram this week after Minnie Dlamini sent her a copy of her first-ever album she recorded when she was 14.

Reflecting on your achievements can be an emotional journey. Flashbacks to your best times always gets you in feels about how you’ve grown as a person. Nandi took to Instagram with a heartfelt post that reflected on her career.

The star said her friend since childhood Minnie Dlamini sent her a CD of an album she recorded more than 18 years ago.

The star was discovered in 2004 in a talent competition which led to her big break on the SABC.

“The following year I was on a children show on SABC2 called Bling! as a TV host. I just got reminded what overnight success looks like,” wrote Nandi.

In a video of the album titled ummm ... Nandi, a young Nandi is pictured on the cover and it’s a throwback of the best kind. She said that after she got her name out there on a CD, she got her big break a year later