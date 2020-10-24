Rami Chuene was stopped by a Metro Police officer — all he wanted was to be unblocked on Twitter!

One of the perks of being a celeb, is that everyone, including Metro Police, can be your fans, but that doesn't mean they won't have bizarre requests, as was the case with actress Rami Chuene.

The actress said she was stopped by a cop recently, and instead of the usual conversations, all the poor guy wanted was for Rami to unblock him on Twitter.

Of course Rami came to Twitter to share the interesting encounter and Mzansi was really LOL-ing at this one.

“Got stopped by metro police on my way home a little while ago. One of them said he didn’t want anything from me except for me to unblock him on Twitter,” tweeted Rami.