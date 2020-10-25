Lerato Kganyago wants us to heal with this piece of friendship advice!
Media personality Lerato Kganyago took to Twitter with some advice for her adoring fans, reminding them that there is no need for negativity in their lives from questionable ‘friends’.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of negativity into our lives. From death to lost opportunities, the pandemic has pushed people to search for a little bit of guidance from those who seem to be handling the Covid-19 crisis better.
One of our fave TV presenters, Lerato, took to Twitter with some endearing words of advice for her followers. After entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted about ‘fake friends’ who don’t support you at your best, Lerato replied to him resonating with his thoughts.
“We want you to be great BUT not greater than us ... Hope you get my drift!” wrote Lerato.
Never be scared to remove yourself from anything that doesn’t bring you peace ❤️ https://t.co/PtXo8I1Qgr— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) October 19, 2020
She continued with some advice for those who have friends who don’t care about your success.
“Never be scared to remove yourself from anything that doesn’t bring you peace,” tweeted Lerato.
Lerato often dishes pearls of wisdom related to friendship on her TL. In 2018, after a tweep accused the star of being fake with her “few weeks long” friendship with bestie DJ Zinhle, she set the record straight about their relationship.
“I’ve been friends with Zinhle from 2007. Now if you made an effort to know my history, you would know I met her when I started DJ’ing. But because you are a sh*t-stirrer you draw your own conclusions, you are lemony,” Lerato wrote.
You should teach friendship 101 Lerato, we would totally attend those classes!