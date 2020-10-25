Lerato Kganyago wants us to heal with this piece of friendship advice!

Media personality Lerato Kganyago took to Twitter with some advice for her adoring fans, reminding them that there is no need for negativity in their lives from questionable ‘friends’.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of negativity into our lives. From death to lost opportunities, the pandemic has pushed people to search for a little bit of guidance from those who seem to be handling the Covid-19 crisis better.

One of our fave TV presenters, Lerato, took to Twitter with some endearing words of advice for her followers. After entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted about ‘fake friends’ who don’t support you at your best, Lerato replied to him resonating with his thoughts.

“We want you to be great BUT not greater than us ... Hope you get my drift!” wrote Lerato.