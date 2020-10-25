Muso Mawat on his charity song: 'Working with Grammy winners was intimidating'

SA’s latest charity song, Love Is The Answer, has inspired hope in the time of Covid-19, and creator Mawat has opened up about working with Grammy winners and the Solidarity Fund.

Hits like We Are The World and Do They Know It's Christmas have brought hope when the globe needed it the most.

Durban-based artist Mawat has teamed up with the Solidarity Fund to help grow fund with his own version of a global healing anthem.

The song features the Soweto Gospel Choir, Lebo Sekgobela, Mariechan and Masandi.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the hip-hop sensation said he was inspired by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie’s 1980s hit.

The star also said it was a challenge to incorporate the voices of all genres but he is proud of the sound he produced.

“My vision for the project was a We Are The World type of song, especially when Covid-19 first hit. I decided to write and produce the song to push myself. To write a song for every specific artist from different genres who featured was no easy feat,” said the artist.

He said it was nerve-racking working with big artists like the Soweto Gospel Choir, and he often felt intimidated working with internationally acclaimed stars.

“Though I’ve been in the game for a while, how do you order around multiple Grammy award winners?”

Mawat said while many South Africans may have lost hope in the Solidarity Fund after recent alleged delays in delivery, Mawat still feels a little love can go a long way.

“I believe the Solidarity fund is a great and noble cause. Any negativity floating about is because of people. Because of some bad seeds, we shouldn’t stop helping. Even if my contribution touches the life of one person, that’s a blessing,” said Mawat.