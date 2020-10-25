TshisaLIVE

Mzansi Twitter weighs in after Pearl Thusi opened up about raising a teenager

25 October 2020 - 11:00
Pearl Thusi opens up about the trials and tribulations of raising a teen.
Pearl Thusi opens up about the trials and tribulations of raising a teen.
Image: Instagram

Actress Pearl Thusi opened about her struggles raising a teenager this week, and Twitter had some advice for the star.

Pearl took to Twitter to share her frustrations that stem from raising a teenager. Pearl’s daughter Thando Mokoena recently turned 13, so sis figured it's probably time to update that parenthood handbook.

“Someone should have warned me about the teenage years,” wrote Pearl.

There’s no book to prepare someone for the adolescent angst but luckily for Pearl, the Twitter community of parents had her back!

When she asked parent Twitter for some tips, her devoted followers offered their best advice on how to raise teenagers. From advising her to be patient, to giving her daughter some space to learn and grow, Twitter experts came out in full swing.

Here are some of the tweeps who had the parenting 411:

This isn’t the first time the mama bear has asked for advice from social media. In 2018, Pearl needed help figuring out an appropriate punishment for her daughter.

She said Thando had lost her spectacles for the fourth time in two years and she was fully and finally fed up.

In the end, the star decided to take away Thando’s TV privileges and no shopping for a year.

Good luck Pearl! We know you can do it!

READ MORE

Pearl Thusi reveals her coping mechanism: No one is perfect

Pearl Thusi's coping mechanism is knowing that no one is perfect!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Pearl Thusi reminds the streets that her twerk game is solid!

The net screamed "Yasss kween!" in unison!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Pearl Thusi breaks down over 'light skin' hate

Colourism is still an issue in SA!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Katlego Maboe addresses abuse and cheating allegations after viral video TshisaLIVE
  2. Musa Mseleku on why he isn’t keen on MaKhumalo getting pregnant ‘the western ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Isibaya cast & crew bid farewell to veteran actor Siyabonga Thwala TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee labelled 'selfish' — No-one will drive his cars when he dies, he ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sends his bae Mmabatho Montsho a sweet birthday shout-out TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X