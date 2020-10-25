Mzansi Twitter weighs in after Pearl Thusi opened up about raising a teenager
Actress Pearl Thusi opened about her struggles raising a teenager this week, and Twitter had some advice for the star.
Pearl took to Twitter to share her frustrations that stem from raising a teenager. Pearl’s daughter Thando Mokoena recently turned 13, so sis figured it's probably time to update that parenthood handbook.
“Someone should have warned me about the teenage years,” wrote Pearl.
There’s no book to prepare someone for the adolescent angst but luckily for Pearl, the Twitter community of parents had her back!
When she asked parent Twitter for some tips, her devoted followers offered their best advice on how to raise teenagers. From advising her to be patient, to giving her daughter some space to learn and grow, Twitter experts came out in full swing.
Here are some of the tweeps who had the parenting 411:
Give them space, they will learn from their mistakes. Also provide some sex education nyana just for control. pic.twitter.com/qB6wn7MQGc— ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) October 20, 2020
Well im 19 rn and i don't have any kids but as a teenager right i would advise my mom or any other parent that ALWAYS BE PATIENT WITH YOUR KID. Yes we make mistakes and a lot of them but let us make them, the only thing you can do is encourage us or advise us— mavee.za🐝 (@Lucia00020377) October 20, 2020
Listen and don't listen to dictate.... let them experience their life, have confidence in the guidance you have instilled in them. Trust them, be a parent who is positively interested in their life... be positive in every conversation with them...you are not prosecutor.— Sir Dukes (@tebo_dukes) October 20, 2020
This isn’t the first time the mama bear has asked for advice from social media. In 2018, Pearl needed help figuring out an appropriate punishment for her daughter.
She said Thando had lost her spectacles for the fourth time in two years and she was fully and finally fed up.
In the end, the star decided to take away Thando’s TV privileges and no shopping for a year.
Good luck Pearl! We know you can do it!