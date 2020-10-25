Shona Ferguson's royal treat for 'The Queen' team - ice cream all round

Shona Ferguson surprised the cast of The Queen with ice cream and Vuyo Ngcukana spilt the deets on Twitter!

Despite their past being shrouded in controversy, Ferguson Films seems to be out of troubled waters and this was especially highlighted when Vuyo shared a nice moment that happened on set recently.

The actor took to Twitter with a story about the “ice cream” scene in The Queen. The star said Shona Ferguson surprised the cast of the show with an ice cream truck.

“The ice cream scene was not planned like that. Shona Ferguson decided to surprise us with an ice cream truck on set that day, it arrived as we were about to shoot and instead of Russian and chips we jumped at the chance and asked for ice cream instead,” wrote Vuyo.

They originally planned to have a Russian sausage and chips as the food for the hilarious scene — between Schumacher and Mjekejeke — that left fans of the show rolling on the floor with laughter earlier this week.