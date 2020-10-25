WATCH | Kwesta & daughter Khai's cute dance to cheer pregnant Yolanda up
If he's not outchea serving hits or in the studio cooking up new music, rapper Kwesta is at home boogying down with his daughter, Khai Vilakazi.
The rapper has proved time and again that he's a family man, and this latest video shared on his wife Yolanda Mvelase's Instagram is proof of that.
In the video, Kwesta can be seen hitting some serious dance moves with his bundle of joy while listening to a Spanish song.
Taken in what looks like the family bedroom, Kwesta's wife can be heard giggling in the background as she watches the two serve some moves.
While many were surprised to see Mr DAKAR dance, his industry mates were excited to see a different side to the rapper.
It's evident there's lots of cheer and excitement in the Vilakazi household as the couple await the latest addition to their family.
In August, Kwesta and Yolanda held a private gender reveal party where they revealed they were having a baby girl.
Yolanda shared on Instagram how excited Khai was that she was having a sibling.
“My little girl couldn’t be happier, she’s so involved and so protective over me and her sibling. She fusses over me, won’t let me strain myself and goes above and beyond. Her favourite thing to do is to pack her sibling’s clothes and to get the nursery ready.
“I thank God each day for giving us this gift to give to you. You are already the best big sister ever, Khai.”