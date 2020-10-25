WATCH | Kwesta & daughter Khai's cute dance to cheer pregnant Yolanda up

If he's not outchea serving hits or in the studio cooking up new music, rapper Kwesta is at home boogying down with his daughter, Khai Vilakazi.

The rapper has proved time and again that he's a family man, and this latest video shared on his wife Yolanda Mvelase's Instagram is proof of that.

In the video, Kwesta can be seen hitting some serious dance moves with his bundle of joy while listening to a Spanish song.

Taken in what looks like the family bedroom, Kwesta's wife can be heard giggling in the background as she watches the two serve some moves.

While many were surprised to see Mr DAKAR dance, his industry mates were excited to see a different side to the rapper.