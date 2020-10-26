TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda left fuming after two strangers barged into her hotel room

26 October 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Anele Mdoda speaks out about human trafficking in SA.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Media personality Anele Mdoda was left perturbed after two men barged into her hotel room in Cape Town over the weekend.

Anele took to Twitter to share how there was “some dodgy sh*t going down in Cape Town when it comes to human trafficking”. 

This after two men made their way into her room using their "own key". Anele said she had demanded to see camera footage to find answers. 

Anele revealed the two men were South Africans who found her designer in her room, and they ended up having a “weird” exchange before they scurried out.

The radio personality was in Cape Town over the weekend to judge this year's Miss SA pageant.

Anele later returned to Twitter to fill in her followers on her findings.

She said there was no syndicate but rather “someone who was drunk on power putting the hotel into disrepute”.

With femicide a leading issue in SA, in June Anele questioned what it would take for the country to rise up and fight against the killing of women and children.

This was when the hashtag #JusticeforTshego made the rounds on social media after a heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule was found murdered and hanging from a tree in a veld.

As many called for justice for Pule, Anele took to Twitter to express great sadness over the gruesome death, and asked which woman's death would unite men and women to protest  against femicide.

“I wonder who our George Floyd as SA women will be. A brutal death of one woman where even men will hit the streets and say 'enough'. I am sad that a pregnant woman hung from a tree is not that moment. Maybe it too needs to be caught on camera. I don't know. I'm sad.”

