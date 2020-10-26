Bonang Matheba & other celebs on Bheki Cele’s latest raid: Please keep the same energy for GBV

Mzansi's famous faces, including Bonang Matheba and Thickleeyonce, have questioned the lack of effort by police minister Bheki Cele when dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking after several raids across Joburg to enforce lockdown regulations.

One raid, which took place at the Sandton club Black Door in the early hours of Sunday, became a social media spectacle when videos showing Cele and other top government officials in full work mode made its way onto the TL.

The applause soon turned to criticism when people began to compare the energy (read resources) that Cele and his colleagues put into shutting down a club as opposed to the energy they have used when it comes to dealing with GBV and human trafficking.

Bonang was just as shook as the rest of Mzansi over the amount of “effort” that went into the raid, starting off with who showed up - a minister, a mayor and and a MEC.