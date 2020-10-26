Brenda Ngxoli feels at home on 'The Queen', thanks to Loyiso McDonald

This is not the first time Brenda thanked the telenovela team.

In September, Brenda praised the Fergusons for giving her a private dressing room for the first time in her 15-year long acting career.

In her post shared on Instagram, Brenda said the Fergusons had given her the “all-star treatment”.

“With more than 15 years in the industry, I can finally say I have my own dressing room. This is a first for me.”

In March, Brenda revealed she was glad to be back in the city of gold after packing her bags and returning home to the Eastern Cape for seven years in search of inner peace.

Due to the nature of showbiz, Brenda decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Joburg for her home, Xolobe Village in Tsomo, where she spent her days as a herdswoman.

While people thought she was down and out, the actress told Move magazine the break gave her a lot of time to introspect and for privacy and self-love, which got her to where she is today.

“From the age of 21, I have been shoved in the spotlight. That has been kind of difficult. In this industry at that age, it is either you grow up too fast or find yourself living according to what might be thought to be okay by others.

“I think for the first time I really just want to feel like I am just living. I just want to live and be happy. Leaving was all about being able to really take care of myself,” she told the magazine.