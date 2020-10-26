'I can’t believe I’m engaged to my best friend,' says Letoya Makhene

There's nothing but love in the air for newly engaged actress Letoya Makhene and businesswoman Lebohang Keswa — and their happiness is evident on their TLs.

The couple, who recently took another step in their relationship after Lebo popped the question, are totally smitten with each other. It's absolutely clear for anybody to see, and just in case you can't see, Letoya took to her TL to share her joy over being engaged to her best friend.

“I still cannot believe I'm engaged to my best friend,” she captioned two snaps of the couple, and added a wedding ring emoji.