'I can’t believe I’m engaged to my best friend,' says Letoya Makhene
Businesswoman Lebo Keswa and Letoya are set to tie the knot soon
There's nothing but love in the air for newly engaged actress Letoya Makhene and businesswoman Lebohang Keswa — and their happiness is evident on their TLs.
The couple, who recently took another step in their relationship after Lebo popped the question, are totally smitten with each other. It's absolutely clear for anybody to see, and just in case you can't see, Letoya took to her TL to share her joy over being engaged to her best friend.
“I still cannot believe I'm engaged to my best friend,” she captioned two snaps of the couple, and added a wedding ring emoji.
I still cannot believe that I’m engaged to my best friend!!!— Letoya Makhene (@letoyamakhene) October 23, 2020
💍💍💍@LebohangKeswa pic.twitter.com/Kh9YEWffGy
Lebo is head over heels in love with Letoya and she's not afraid to say or show it.
The businesswoman, who shared just how happy she was that Letoya said "yes" to her marriage proposal, shared snaps of her aunts, who she said came all the way from Free State to “fetch their bride”.
“My aunts all the way from Virginia in the Free State, they say they are here to fetch their bride,” she said.
My Aunts all the way from Virginia in the Free State Bare batlo tseya Makoti💍🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/W32sWvARD8— Happily Entangled❤️ (@LebohangKeswa) October 23, 2020
Needless to say Lebo intends to make Letoya her “Mrs" like yesterday!
And their fans all over Mzansi can't wait for the pair's big day.
Helang! Thungisani, thungisani, siyatshathisa soon!