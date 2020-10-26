IN MEMES | From John vuli gate to lobola refunds — fans of #YPTMM agree that it was a mess
There was so much drama and coincidence in the latest episode of Jub Jub's show You Promised To Marry Me that fans started feeling like it's a bit too “scripted” but that still didn't make them change the channel.
Almost everything about the episode felt like it was created to suit the drama cravings that Uyajola 99 fans have been missing. Not only was Michael — the groom — looking for the refund of his lobola if his woman refused to marry him on the show, as it turns out that woman was cheating with a guy called John! And, yes, John indeed opened the gate!
Viewers met couldn't believe Jub Jub found a way to insert the viral, catchy “John vuli gate' phrase into the show ...
However, the drama was too good for them to leave because even though they tuned into the show that is supposed to help people tie the knot, the situation got litty real quick and they were suddenly watching a show that looked a lot like the Mzansi version of Cheaters, Uyajola 99.
Just check out the teaser that got them hooked even before the show aired:
Michael wins the LOTTO in Money & Love, so he thinks. Only to find the bet is on him. #YouPromisedToMarryMe— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) October 23, 2020
Sun at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/H1gyv32XPU
Many tweeps made it known that the show felt too scripted and even staged, however some were just living for the drama and entertainment delivered!
Here are the top reactions below:
Mxm this Episode is scripted.....mxm 🙄🙄 #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/sEY6tKu7SF— The Equaliser (@ofentse_sethosa) October 25, 2020
Eeeeeeiiii today is hectic...🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️ #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/KSQt0GJwnF— Nombulelo Bango (@NombuleloBango1) October 25, 2020
John on today episode— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 25, 2020
Am not cheating on John#JohnVuliGate is becoming bigger by day #youpromisedtomarryme #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/RnE1YDVUAL
Yep, convinced this episode is staged #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/AO935B3JLr— ms pe (@pumezamdangayi) October 25, 2020
This is the first time watching a reality TV show and feel like the whole thing is staged. ☹️☹️ #YouPromiseToMarryMe #youpromisedtomarryme pic.twitter.com/1rf6z98lBv— AfricanQueen (@nunuzwane) October 25, 2020
Today we taken back to #Uyajola99 #YouPromisedToMarryMe #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/emGDMLcGoA— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 25, 2020
🔥🔥— 😈 Don Esquire 😈 (@KgosietsileD) October 25, 2020
The gloves are off, Jub Jub is fighting for Michael's 60k#YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/UUlaYaFWc4
Wa bona when they start playing these background wedding songs🤣😂😂😂😂 #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/tcxXLz0i0W— Nombulelo Bango (@NombuleloBango1) October 25, 2020