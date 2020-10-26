TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | From John vuli gate to lobola refunds — fans of #YPTMM agree that it was a mess

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
26 October 2020 - 18:00
Jub Jub is the host of 'Uyajola 99' and 'You Promised To Marry Me'.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

There was so much drama and coincidence in the latest episode of Jub Jub's show You Promised To Marry Me that fans started feeling like it's a bit too “scripted” but that still didn't make them change the channel.

Almost everything about the episode felt like it was created to suit the drama cravings that Uyajola 99 fans have been missing. Not only was Michael — the groom — looking for the refund of his lobola if his woman refused to marry him on the show, as it turns out that woman was cheating with a guy called John! And, yes, John indeed opened the gate!

Viewers met couldn't believe Jub Jub found a way to insert the viral, catchy “John vuli gate' phrase into the show ...

However, the drama was too good for them to leave because even though they tuned into the show that is supposed to help people tie the knot, the situation got litty real quick and they were suddenly watching a show that looked a lot like the Mzansi version of Cheaters, Uyajola 99.

Just check out the teaser that got them hooked even before the show aired:

Many tweeps made it known that the show felt too scripted and even staged, however some were just living for the drama and entertainment delivered!

Here are the top reactions below:

IN MEMES | All tweeps wanna know from #YPTMM is ... ‘Who are these hot bridesmaids?’

All tweeps want is the bridesmaids' phone numbers ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Here's why #YPTMM left Somizi's blood boiling!

Soso left a bad taste in Mzansi's mouth
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

From a wedding to illuminati claims, #YPTMM delivered hot entertainment!

'You Promised To Marry Me' is trended at number 1 on Sunday night.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

A groom named Mandela & a 9-year engagement left #YPTMM fans shook!

LOL, fans joked that Mandela was taking the 'long walk' to marriage.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

