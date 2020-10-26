Moonchild claps back hard after tweep says she ain’t worthy of a Grammy
'That’s why I make my pounds in peace because you don’t celebrate us until we leave!'
Musician Moonchild Sanelly came out guns blazing after a troll made it known he doesn't believe she's ever going to win a Grammy for her music.
Sis made sure the guy knew that not only does she make her moola in pounds, but she is also winning on the global stage.
The singer was blowing her own horn about the success of her latest projects on the global stage and her international collaborations. This after her latest feature on British band Gorillaz' new album Song Machine. The song Moonchild's is on is called With Love To An Ex.
Moonchild questioned why SA mainstream media was seemingly blue-ticking her when she's clearly collecting "Ws".
"South African media! How are u quiet?! That’s why I make my pounds in peace because you don’t celebrate us until we leave!
"I dare you to say I represent South Africa after my Grammy! Watch my response," she said.
Moonchild's tweet quickly saw a few tweeps make fun of her belief that she will one day win a Grammy. However, the mocking didn't last long because when she caught a whiff of the doubt about her greatness, she came in guns blazing.
Moonchild ditched the typical insulting responses to give the troll a list of her grand achievements.
She didn't even list all of them and, to be honest, she was done with the dude after her first sentence.
We've broken down the clap back for emphasis on the fact that Moonchild ain't the one to mess with! Because...
- Imagine her working with Beyoncé!
- Living in Diplo's house in Los Angeles and smoking weed and having tattoos with Gorillaz.
- Playing at Coachella.
- Being a single mom with three children who live their dreams.
- Imagine doing London insurance ads and being paid in pounds?
- Winning beeping music awards.
Just imagine!
Needless to say, the poor guy was never ready!