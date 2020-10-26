Moonchild claps back hard after tweep says she ain’t worthy of a Grammy

Musician Moonchild Sanelly came out guns blazing after a troll made it known he doesn't believe she's ever going to win a Grammy for her music.

Sis made sure the guy knew that not only does she make her moola in pounds, but she is also winning on the global stage.

The singer was blowing her own horn about the success of her latest projects on the global stage and her international collaborations. This after her latest feature on British band Gorillaz' new album Song Machine. The song Moonchild's is on is called With Love To An Ex.

Moonchild questioned why SA mainstream media was seemingly blue-ticking her when she's clearly collecting "Ws".

"South African media! How are u quiet?! That’s why I make my pounds in peace because you don’t celebrate us until we leave!

"I dare you to say I represent South Africa after my Grammy! Watch my response," she said.