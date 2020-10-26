WATCH | Zodwa shows off what her 'naked money' does for her & her son

TshisaLIVE

“Puts food on the table, just look how handsome and clean my son is.”

26 October 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Say what you like about how she secures the bag but Zodwa Wabantu is grateful that her “naked money” ensures that she gives her son the best life.

The socialite took to Instagram to share how the money she collects from dancing semi-naked at gigs, which many might consider as “dirty”, allowed her and her son to look “clean” the next day.

Zodwa captioned a pic of her and her son, “Do what you have to do, ain’t no one gonna put food on the table for you”, adding that she has responsibilities, hence she does what she does.

Image: Zodwa Libram/ Instagram

Though her account is now private, Zodwa also shared a video with her 1.4 million followers where she was speaking to her son, telling him how she was “dumb” and he was smart.

She told him how she was working very hard to make sure that he was smart and had a bright future.

“I'm working hard for you. I'm about to go to work now, so see you tomorrow because I won't be working ... I love you.” 

Zodwa also promised her son that she plans not to have any more children and that he'd be the only one.

It's evident that Zodwa is one proud and over-protective mother. In September, she slammed haters who criticised her son for having a gold tooth while in school.

She told haters they have no business in helping her raise her child, after she got dragged for allowing him to have a gold tooth.

In a chat with TshisaLIVE last year, Zodwa said she often gets comments from followers telling her how to raise her son and she usually ignores them.

“I don't understand how they can tell me how to mother my own son. I think it's ridiculous but I just thought I should let him [the follower] know that if he's really serious, he must try and adopt my son and see if he'll do a better job. My son is happy and taken care of, I don't think anything else matters.”

