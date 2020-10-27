AKA left triggered by #SneAKA turning one, calls out Reebok SA ... again!
“They are a bunch of idiots. They literally let the person who raised their entire brand from the dead walk out the front door. Unheard of levels of stupidity,” AKA tweeted.
After being triggered by the first anniversary of the his “SneAKA” collection with Reebok, AKA didn't hide the anger and frustration.
Earlier this year, AKA lifted the lid on how the collaboration apparently turned sour and he “didn't get a cent” for helping create the sneaker. This after, he was flown to the US to meet Reebok big wigs and had apparently signed a “seven-figure” deal.
When he realised that his beloved sneaker was a year old, the “disgruntled” rapper took to his TL to both celebrate and criticise the sneaker and everything that has happened.
AKA also implied that the brand may be experiencing karma ... and that was part of the reason he wasn't looking at taking the legal route against them, as one tweep suggested he should.
“I’m not going to court for shit. I just [want] everyone to know that their brand is wack and nobody f**ks with it any more. Thanks.”
A Bloomberg article three days ago revealed that according to an insider, Adidas AG, the German sportswear giant, was exploring a sale of its Reebok brand, which they acquired back in 2016. It is alleged that the brand suffered in revenue due to Covid-19 and that is one of the reasons why Adidas is apparently looking to sell.
Supa Mega found that piece of information very interesting.
“Interesting. It’s important to remember that the companies you work for, while you might be in a position of influence, you ultimately have a boss, and they have a boss and they also have a boss. Nobody is my boss tho, so I do as I please. Cheers,” he commented on his Instagram.
On Twitter, AKA added his thoughts on what he believes would have helped the brand survive the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Shame. They should have let me design my own range and give me royalties. Maybe they wouldn’t be in the sh***er,” AKA tweeted.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE when AKA initially blew up the TL with his rant earlier this year, Reebok said it was aware of the claims made by AKA on Twitter, adding that the rapper apparently understood and “was happy” with the nature of the deal before it was executed.
“In October 2019, we executed a successful launch of the Reebok SneAKA. Upon entering into the relationship, both parties were happy with the agreement, and the terms of the launch were not disputed. Reebok met all of our contractual obligations related to the launch.”
Reebok explained that earlier this year they decided to cut AKA loose due to a “shift in strategy” but had hoped to partner with the rapper in future.
“However, we did discuss a new approach of working with AKA. Reebok is thus very disappointed to be learning of the issues raised on social media, as we believed the relationship to still be on a strong footing to negotiate potential future deals,” read the statement.
Anyway, happy one year anniversary to the iconic SneAKA ...
