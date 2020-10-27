Cassper Nyovest on fatherhood blues: ‘My son will not sleep until you sing for him'

All parents know one of the "joys" of having a newborn is learning how to make them go to sleep.

This is one thing first-time father rapper Cassper Nyovest is mastering how to do.

From late night feeds to cradling in the mornings, the rapper has lifted the lid on how his son won't go to sleep until he sings for him.

Taking to Twitter, Simba's father said he could try everything "under the sun" to get his son to sleep but he won't until he "blew those pipes".

"As soon as you start singing, he closes his eyes. It's the cutest and the most tiring thing," he wrote in his tweet.