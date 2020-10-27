TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest on fatherhood blues: ‘My son will not sleep until you sing for him'

27 October 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest is enjoying being a new dad.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

All parents know one of the "joys" of having a newborn is learning how to make them go to sleep.

This is one thing first-time father rapper Cassper Nyovest is mastering how to do. 

From late night feeds to cradling in the mornings, the rapper has lifted the lid on how his son won't go to sleep until he sings for him. 

Taking to Twitter, Simba's father said he could try everything "under the sun" to get his son to sleep but he won't until he "blew those pipes". 

"As soon as you start singing, he closes his eyes. It's the cutest and the most tiring thing," he wrote in his tweet. 

During his guest appearance on Dinner at Somizi, Cassper opened up about what having a child meant to him and what he hopes to teach his son as he starts his new chapter as a daddy.

The new father told Somizi about the lessons he planned to pass on to his son, and why it was important to live out his dreams.

“Overall I think the most important thing I will teach my son is to love God; and secondly to be fearless and just go for your dreams. Just to add your stroke to the painting of the world,” he said.

He also reflected on losing a brother and explained how having a son was God's way of showing he can take but also restore.

“I'm so happy it's a boy. If I could do half what my daddy [did] with me, then I'd be a great man. When I think about my relationship with my father, I would love to have that with my son.”

