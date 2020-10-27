Denise Zimba gets candid about the 'not so glam' side of motherhood

Since becoming a mother to her adorable baby girl Leah over a year ago, TV presenter Denise Zimba has lifted the lid on how motherhood is sometimes “over glamorised”.

Calling it one of her “f**k it” days, Denise took to Instagram and candidly spoke out about how she sometimes gets tired of being a mother and wife.

She shared a picture of herself looking very tired.

“To say that I’m exhausted is an understatement. I am gone with the damn wind! I had my Leah a year plus [ago] and I am still going through it. I finally took the courage to get myself back and do what makes me happy ... talk about sacrifice.”

Denise added that though she's now a mother and wife, she wants to be “whole again”.

“Nothing like being a first-time mom and wife, and wanting to be whole again, without the titles. Anyone who knows me, knows I tell it like it is, what you see is what you get. This year has been the hardest for many of us, and the effects of it have yet to cripple us for some time.

“With life comes challenges and decisions to follow. Whatever it is you decide, make sure it has pure intentions because the aftermath of that will always fall back on you, one way or another.”

The former V- Entertainment presenter expressed that motherhood is often glamorised and other mothers needed to be a little lenient on themselves because all the sacrifices they make are for their family.

“To moms who have realised that for the most part, this motherhood thing has been glamorised, stop being hard on yourself. Even that is overrated. Do what the f**k you need to do to get through these tough days.”

Even though motherhood might not be rosy for her, Denise expressed she was grateful for all the milestones she's experienced.

“Thank heavens for milestones, the recharge you will forever need! I have days when I just don’t want to do it any more. But somehow the universe has designed specific journeys to allow strength to prevail, so hang on and hang in there.”