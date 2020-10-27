Jackie Phamotse wins prestigious award for her book on SA's scandalous ‘blesser’ culture

Author Jackie Phamotse's tell-all book about the dark underworld of blessers and slay queens, Bare: The Cradle of the Hockey Club, which left Mzansi shook in 2019 has resulted in her winning an adult-fiction award at this year's SA Book Awards.

The controversial writer and activist expressed great enthusiasm over being the first black female self-published author to win the award.

Jackie told TshisaLIVE that the win proved the industry was opening up for self-published authors which was exciting.

“Now we see the change in the industry as a lot of people are starting to invest in self-published authors. So, it's quite an honour to be the first one to receive this award especially from a self-publishing point of view. I'm quite chuffed as the competition was quite tough as I was up against many other great authors under big publishing houses, so it's an honour to get this recognition, it means we're doing something right.”

Jackie explained that life since publishing the book has been quite exciting but she's been under great pressure to produce another book for 2021.

“But it's been extremely fun, you see an increase of new readers, people who are engaging with the book and I think the stores themselves have dedicated sections for self-published authors. It's been really amazing to get recognition, this will also increase the direction of my work itself and how I start writing.

“It also great to see new readers coming to light because of this award.”

Jackie explained the process of publishing the book was tough as she had to take time off from university and work engagements to write and do research for the book.

“Getting interviews with people for certain topics is really hard ... a lot of people are really closed off from giving information as they're fearful of their names being in the book or to expose certain people. So, the research on its own takes time but I'm working on it. Also, the funds to publish the book in SA is really expensive especially when you're self-funded.”

Jackie has also been busy with her latest offering Bare III: Ego, which is the final book in the three-part “Bare” series.

It sees her exploring human trafficking in the country.

“With the rise of human trafficking, organ sales, and several other social ills, my books address these in great detail. At this point, my goal is to have the books in our education system as a reference for young people not to become victims like the characters depicted in my books.”