Mzansi celebrates Phumzile Sitole for her new role on 'Star Trek' as Captain Ndoye

27 October 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
South African born actress Phumzile Sitole is going to play the role of Captain Ndoye on Star Trek Discovery.
Congratulatory messages keep flocking in for SA born actress Phumzile Sitole who just landed a new role on Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye.

This is according to Trek Central's Twitter account, which confirmed that the action series was going to be joined by new characters, one of them being Phumzile.

Coupled with images of herself with fellow cast member BluDel in Star Trek outfits, Phumzile replied to the tweet saying the series was her “favourite thing to shoot and family to be part of”.

She also revealed that her first episode comes out Thursday in the USA on CBS All Access and in Mzansi on Friday on Netflix SA.

News of Phumzile's new role in the series had many stanning on her. Here are a few industry mates who congratulated her:

Phumzile has been making big moves in the States, in 2018 she made it on the cast of Netflix's popular series Orange Is The New Black as Antoinetta 'Akers' Kerson.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the actress shared her excitement at being part of the stellar cast that features Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman, Laura Prepon as Alex Vause, Uzo Aduba as Suzanne and Michael Harney as Sam Healy.

When asked how she felt about SA being proud of her, Phumzile said, “Happy nerves. I’ve maintained that a majority of my favourite actors and actress are South African and so I’m excited for an opportunity to get more of our work on the scene.”

