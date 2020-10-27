Mzansi celebrates Phumzile Sitole for her new role on 'Star Trek' as Captain Ndoye
Congratulatory messages keep flocking in for SA born actress Phumzile Sitole who just landed a new role on Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye.
This is according to Trek Central's Twitter account, which confirmed that the action series was going to be joined by new characters, one of them being Phumzile.
#StarTrekDiscovery - 303 'People of Earth' ⭐️NEW PROMO IMAGES⭐️— Trek Central (@TheTrekCentral) October 26, 2020
We finally get to meet #BluDelBarrio's new character 'Adira' this week as they make their arrival on Discovery, accompanied by @phumzilesitole as 'Captain Ndoye'. pic.twitter.com/WxaTMYsLRx
Coupled with images of herself with fellow cast member BluDel in Star Trek outfits, Phumzile replied to the tweet saying the series was her “favourite thing to shoot and family to be part of”.
She also revealed that her first episode comes out Thursday in the USA on CBS All Access and in Mzansi on Friday on Netflix SA.
I guess it’s official- 🖖🏾— Phumzile Sitole (@phumzilesitole) October 26, 2020
My favorite thing to shoot and family to be part of. Episode comes out this Thursday in the USA on @cbsallaccess and this FRIDAY IN SA on @NetflixSA https://t.co/zneNZubrl4
News of Phumzile's new role in the series had many stanning on her. Here are a few industry mates who congratulated her:
KILLER!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 INCREDIBLE!!! Well done my friend, can't wait 😊 https://t.co/J58S6ShqtK— Tebogo Malope (@TebogoMalope) October 26, 2020
Fastforward to the year 2950...My sister, ride or die, best friend, maid of honor, is the CAPTAIN OF EARTH!!! Words cant express how proud I am of u @phumzilesitole !! YOU ARE SO BREATHTAKINGLY EPIC!!! StarTrek’s Captain Ndoye🖖🏾 WOW! I salute u my sister, keep raising the bar! pic.twitter.com/5v4Bzx9vf7— Carla Fonseca (@BATUKMUSICA) October 26, 2020
Proud mommy moments🙌🏽 well done my bdoll Siyabonga MaJobe✊🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/gMPlXVPFSh— Dorah Sitole (@dorahlydia) October 26, 2020
Phumzile has been making big moves in the States, in 2018 she made it on the cast of Netflix's popular series Orange Is The New Black as Antoinetta 'Akers' Kerson.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the actress shared her excitement at being part of the stellar cast that features Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman, Laura Prepon as Alex Vause, Uzo Aduba as Suzanne and Michael Harney as Sam Healy.
When asked how she felt about SA being proud of her, Phumzile said, “Happy nerves. I’ve maintained that a majority of my favourite actors and actress are South African and so I’m excited for an opportunity to get more of our work on the scene.”