Feed your addiction with these telenovelas, soaps and sepies streaming now on Showmax

Soapies, on the other hand, tend to either be ultra-realistic (like local hospital drama Binnelanders or long-running US soap opera The Bold & The Beautiful) or they incorporate the supernatural into storylines (Isibaya featured zombies and witchcraft, while iconic US soapie Days Of Our Lives has had everything from zombies and mind-control to robots with memories transplanted from dead Salem citizens, devil possessions and more).

The acting is more realistic, so don’t expect too many bomb blasts and survivors escaping with their make-up looking perfect. At the same time, soapies tend to draw out storylines into a full week or so, while telenovelas time hop – one episode can see a character go from discovering she’s pregnant, to having a huge bump, to being in the delivery room, to having a toddler… and fans love it!

Egoli: Place Of Gold was a hit for M-Net in the 90s all the way through to 2010 because it incorporated multiple languages, diverse cultures and races, yet still kept its theme: the rich getting richer and doing everything in their power to stay ahead of the pack.

South African soaps tend to take actors and give their careers a life – people are referred to by their past characters years after the shows ended, like Brümilda van Rensburg, for example, who has had loads of other projects and roles since Egoli (such as in Lui Maar Op, Belinda) but she’s still known as “the actress who played Louwna Edwards in Egoli”.

“Telenovelas are a lot of fun also for us actors because they’re self-contained,” says Rafael Amaya. “Telenovelas have 180 episodes, things happen overnight because we’ve got a set story to tell. What happens in a week on a soap opera happens in a day on a telenovela.”

There are exceptions and Rafael is one of the best examples. He’s played druglord Aurelio Casillas in seven seasons of El Señor de los Cielos (Lord Of The Skies) – it’s a telenovela that has been renewed for seven seasons so far, with each season somehow connected to the previous, yet a whole new story. His character has also appeared in three other shows as a crossover.

Soapies very rarely cross-over (sister shows Days and Bold have done it fewer than 10 times in their history – and that says a lot since Days has had almost 14,000 episodes to date, and has run since November 8 1965).

So, what’s on Showmax for you when it comes to daily dramas?