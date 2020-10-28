Linda Mtoba on her man being her greatest fan: 'My husband is one of my biggest supporters'

Even though actress Linda Mtoba has scores of fans who love her, at home one of her biggest supporters, her husband Steven Meyer.

Although they've been married for a young minute now with a baby in the mix, Linda revealed how her hubby was still rooting for her to win.

While being a celebrity can mean being at a lot of gigs and doing the most on social media, the actress shared on Twitter how her husband still watched every Instagram Live she does, liked all her posts and made sure her captions had no mistakes.