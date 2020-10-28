TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba on her man being her greatest fan: 'My husband is one of my biggest supporters'

28 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Linda Mtoba's husband Steven Meyer is one of her biggest supporters.
Image: Via Linda Mtoba Instagram

Even though actress Linda Mtoba has scores of fans who love her, at home one of her biggest supporters, her husband Steven Meyer. 

Although they've been married for a young minute now with a baby in the mix, Linda revealed how her hubby was still rooting for her to win. 

While being a celebrity can mean being at a lot of gigs and doing the most on social media, the actress shared on Twitter how her husband still watched every Instagram Live she does, liked all her posts and made sure her captions had no mistakes.

To show how much her man was winning in this love thing, The River actress explained how she was able to ask her bae for things during her Live because she knew he was one of the 1,000 people watching. 

In July last year, The River actress announced that she and Steven were going to become parents ,and expressed how their love would be “personified”.

While on her journey to being a new mother, the actress was open about her pregnancy and all the milestones and challenges she went through.

With the birth of her child, Linda shared on Instagram how happy and in love she is.

“My blessings. I look at them and tears just flood out my eyes because I’m so happy and so in love. My heart gets so full that it overflows and needs an exit point, so tears fall because my heart contains it all,” she said.

