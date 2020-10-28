TshisaLIVE

Lucky woman: Inside Minnie Dlamini’s third baby shower

Chrizelda Kekana
28 October 2020
Minnie Dlamini-Jones is carrying a son.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Mother-to-be and media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is one lucky lady and was spoilt with her third baby shower, thanks to her hubby's family.

Minnie had her first baby shower and gender reveal a few weeks ago, courtesy of her mother and her friends. Shortly after that, her besties and her child's aunties threw her a second even fancier do, where they showered her and Baby Jones with tons of love.

It seems the Jones family were not about to sit it out, so they threw Minnie a third baby shower! #LuckyWoman!

Then the Joneses said 'let’s have baby shower number 3'! I spent the day with all the women in my husband’s family as well as close family friends and had the most beautiful time. All the women came together and showered me with love through their time, advice, cooking and baking,” Minnie shared.

Minnie took to Instagram to express her gratitude at how the pregnant season of her life has been filled with nothing but love and spoils! She said she particularly felt blessed to have been married into a “God fearing and loving family”.

“Although we are from different backgrounds and cultures, the family bonds are exactly the same. I’m so blessed to be married into a God fearing and loving family. #BabyJones is one lucky bugger. This season of my life I call 'Abundance of Love' ,” she said.

Her fans flooded her comment section with messages agreeing that she is  blessed. One fan added that if her fans can help, Minnie will have a fourth baby shower, as soon as they work out the logistics! LOL.

Other celebs landed on her page to remind her to take it all in.

You’re abundantly blessed,” Pearl Modiadie agreed.

“What a beautiful season in your life!” Lorna commented.

