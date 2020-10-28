Mzansi celebs react to heartbreaking clip of Senzo's mom, Ntombifuthi Meyiwa

Many people, including the celebrities below, found the press conference distasteful, especially in light of Ntombifuthi's visible pain in that emotional interview.

Read the full celebrity reactions below.

Unathi Msengana:

“Distasteful. I said this yesterday on my show and I say it again. What the ministry of police did yesterday to hold a press conference on the sixth anniversary of Senzo’s death was truly distasteful. To open and dig into wounds that have not healed that they are a part of was despicable.

“Knowing that Senzo’s mom is mourning her son’s death and still has had no closure because the police have failed to solve the case was disgusting to witness. Only a man who has never felt the energy of his son grow inside him and never felt the kicks of a miracle move inside him would sanction such a catastrophic display of disregard. Knowing the mother has also lost her son's father. Disgusting patriarchy that does not understand that she is still in mourning. Wow”

Zola Hashatsi:

“Dear #BhekiCele, What you did yesterday to the Meyiwa family on the sixth anniversary of their son's death was utterly a disgrace, distasteful and m***ery. You are a sorry excuse of a minister and I wish you all the worst. Also the same energy you put in closing clubs down, use it to fight GBV and our females being kidnapped. I have no love nor respect for you. You disgust me as a SA citizen. I say you are a joke.”

Mogau Motlhatswi:

“A mother’s pain is every woman’s pain. We might not ever fully understand it but it hits us hard.#vukasenzo and give your mother peace.”

Florence Masebe:

“Grieving in full glare of a nation that forgets about your ever-present pain only to come parade your pain when it serves prevalent agendas. That must be the longest nightmare. My heart breaks for that mother. May she find the answers she seeks so her healing journey can begin.”