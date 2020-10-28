Thomas Gumede gushes over his son and appreciates baby mama Zola Nombona
Mzansi is really enjoying seeing all these new celebrity daddies' gush over their bundle of joys. One to add to the list is TV presenter and actor Thomas Gumede.
Thomas and his baby mama, actress Zola Nombona welcomed their baby boy Cebelihle into the world in May and life has changed for the better for the couple.
Being a first-time daddy who's enjoying every moment of his son's growth, Thomas took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of himself with Cebelihle, who's now five months old.
He also showed appreciation to Zola, expressing how grateful he was to her for giving him a “treasure”.
A day ago, Zola also took to Instagram and gave praise to Thomas.
With a caption that read, “My heart is carried by one of the dopest human beings alive”, it's pretty evident they are a family full of love.
On Father's Day, Zola paid tribute to Thomas for being a good “friend and partner”.
In her heartfelt message to Thomas, Zola said, “My friend, my partner, my love. Happy Father’s Day. I remember the day I broke the news of us being pregnant and the day you were a champion in our birthing room.
“Our son smiled the day he was born (it was so weird) because he has always been surrounded by love, laughter and a ton of jokes. Well done dad. We love you,” Zola wrote.