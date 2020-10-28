Thomas Gumede gushes over his son and appreciates baby mama Zola Nombona

Mzansi is really enjoying seeing all these new celebrity daddies' gush over their bundle of joys. One to add to the list is TV presenter and actor Thomas Gumede.

Thomas and his baby mama, actress Zola Nombona welcomed their baby boy Cebelihle into the world in May and life has changed for the better for the couple.

Being a first-time daddy who's enjoying every moment of his son's growth, Thomas took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of himself with Cebelihle, who's now five months old.

He also showed appreciation to Zola, expressing how grateful he was to her for giving him a “treasure”.