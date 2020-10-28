Twitter slams Kim K for 'flaunting' her 40th b-day celebrations on a private island
American socialite Kim Kardashian has been dragged on social media for posting about her “disgusting” birthday holiday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Already one of the trending topics on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the socialite was taken to task by social media users who expressed their disappointment in her for “flaunting” her birthday vacay.
Kim was reminded that most people don’t have the money or resources at the moment to swim with the whales or hang out with family and friends on a private tropical island.
This after Kim shared a series of tweets, in response to which many felt that she was being vain, and not empathetic with regular people who were missing out on “normal” activities like going on holiday or gathering with family due to Covid-19 restrictions.
For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. pic.twitter.com/sSZVCdbKH9— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
She also stirred the pot by flaunting how she and her close friends and family, “danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.
“I realise that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”
We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
However, people felt that Kim's messages and photos were tone-deaf and insensitive to the harsh realities of fans across the world, who have lost jobs, can’t go to school and have missed out on celebrating special days with family and friends.
Here are some of the reactions:
Before COVID I had my father, last week he died from COVID. I wasn't able to touch him or hug him. But, at least you got to wear short skirts and pretend everything was normal just for a little bit. How bout not posting this shit during a pandemic?— John Moczulski (@jmac2395) October 28, 2020
Didn't Kim K have a birthday party like a week ago? How was everyone in quarantine when she had a party a week ago?— Mama Richard🐕 (@ocasionallyAmy) October 28, 2020
Traveling is just a simple luxury? Unfortunately most don't have that simple luxury.— Kimberly (K.K.W.) (@GingerhairGrnEy) October 28, 2020
Thought you learned your lesson about flaunting your wealth after Paris? Yeah it’s great you have a private jet and island but why plaster it all over Twitter?— AnnetteFun (@NancyKauf) October 28, 2020
You never stopped traveling. None of you are wearing masks. The lack of intelligence absolutely blows me away. You appreciate nothing unless there is a dollar sign attached to it. You're not in a safe environment at all. You're putting your children's lives at risk...HELLO!!!— K Dingleman (@DinglemanK) October 28, 2020