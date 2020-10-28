Twitter slams Kim K for 'flaunting' her 40th b-day celebrations on a private island

American socialite Kim Kardashian has been dragged on social media for posting about her “disgusting” birthday holiday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already one of the trending topics on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the socialite was taken to task by social media users who expressed their disappointment in her for “flaunting” her birthday vacay.

Kim was reminded that most people don’t have the money or resources at the moment to swim with the whales or hang out with family and friends on a private tropical island.

This after Kim shared a series of tweets, in response to which many felt that she was being vain, and not empathetic with regular people who were missing out on “normal” activities like going on holiday or gathering with family due to Covid-19 restrictions.