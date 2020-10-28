TshisaLIVE

Twitter slams Kim K for 'flaunting' her 40th b-day celebrations on a private island

28 October 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Kim Kardashian is being dragged by tweeps for 'flaunting' her 40th b-day party.
Kim Kardashian is being dragged by tweeps for 'flaunting' her 40th b-day party.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

American socialite Kim Kardashian has been dragged on social media for posting about her “disgusting” birthday holiday amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Already one of the trending topics on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the socialite was taken to task by social media users who expressed their disappointment in her for “flaunting” her birthday vacay.

Kim was reminded that most people don’t have the money or resources at the moment to swim with the whales or hang out with family and friends on a private tropical island.

This after Kim shared a series of tweets, in response to which many felt that she was being  vain, and not empathetic with regular people who were missing out on “normal” activities like going on holiday or gathering with family due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She also stirred the pot by flaunting how she and her close friends and family, “danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.

“I realise that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

However, people felt that Kim's messages and photos were tone-deaf and insensitive to the harsh realities of fans across the world, who have lost jobs, can’t go to school and have missed out on celebrating special days with family and friends.

Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE

Kim K speaks out on Kanye: 'He's a brilliant but complicated person'

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Trevor Noah's worried about Kanye West, as star says he wanted to divorce Kim

"I feel like someone who cares about him needs to take his microphone away. Although ironically, the best person for that job is Kanye,” Trevor said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Big money moves: What you need to know about Kim K and that beauty business deal

Coty said its relationship with Kim Kardashian will allow the two companies to create a beauty powerhouse from the KKW brand.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

The next flotus: are you Team Kim or Team Melania?

It seems like an obvious choice - at first
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene was stopped by a Metro Police officer — all he wanted was to be ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Shona Ferguson's royal treat for 'The Queen' team - ice cream all round TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I can’t believe I’m engaged to my best friend,' says Letoya Makhene TshisaLIVE
  4. More than 43,000 fans sign petition to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after he was ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LootLove: I’m unravelling in front of all of you because I don’t know what else ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
X