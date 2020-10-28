WATCH | Cassper gets candid about how self-doubt almost crippled his career

Spreading some much-needed motivation on these social media streets, rapper Cassper Nyovest has spoken out about how dangerous self-doubt can be.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, Cassper revealed how self-doubt nearly crippled his career but he soon realised that he had something special and deserved to succeed.

“Yo! I don't know who I'm talking to but I felt obliged to shoot this video and share a little bit of my story, maybe it will touch someone and help them.

“Coming up I used to struggle with things and one of the things used to be self-doubt. I used to be so hard on myself. I used to ask myself, why me? Why me? What makes me so special because everybody is struggling. I'm not the only one who's going through this, so why me?”

The rapper added that he was “so confused” as to why he deserved to be blessed but then remembered how hard he pushed to get to where he was today.

“Everything changed when I changed the question from why me, to why not me? I've already struggled, so why can't I be blessed? I've already cried, so why can't I smile? I've already felt pain, so why can't I feel joy? I've already walked to the studio and back for hours, so why can't I own a luxurious car?"

The Egyptian Cotton hitmaker explained that after realising how hard he's worked over the years, he was unashamed to “demand” his blessings.

“I started demanding my blessings because I felt like I deserved it. I've already sowed, so why can't I reap? Why not?

“I started telling myself that I was special, I started telling myself that I was different from everyone, I started telling myself that my story won't end like everybody else's ... and my life changed.”

Since accepting that he had a unique talent, Cass explained how he started seeing progress in his life and was unapologetic about it.

“I felt like I was special and I deserved it ... and I worked with a vision. That's when everything changed.”

Looking candidly through the camera, Cassper told his millions of fans to learn to do away with self-doubt.

“I don't know who I am talking to but I know I'm talking to somebody. Start believing in yourself. Start demanding your blessings, start working towards a vision, and everything will change ... Why not you? You deserve it.”