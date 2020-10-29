Ayanda Borotho on her bestie: 'She kept me company when I was pregnant at 22 & ostracised by family'

Actress Ayanda Borotho has recalled her hardships as a new young mother and paid tribute to her long-time friend for being by her side every step of the way.

While recounting hurtful memories from one's past might not be something a lot of people like doing, Ayanda scrolled back in time to when she had a bosom buddy to help her through the tough times.

She took to Instagram and shared pictures of her friend, Sibo Ndlovu, who she calls her “stop nonsense day one”.

In a lengthy post, the Isibaya actress penned an emotional post appreciating her friend for all she had contributed in her life.

“My stop nonsense day one ... Okay, I could write a book but I met Sbo when we were still in nappies. We were neighbours Kwa Mashu kwa J and our parents were friends.

“Mostly our dads. She has been my constant. From covering up for me when I went to see “Nkosi”, to calling him out on his nonsense. Sbo was actually the only friend he was scared of.”

Ayanda added how her friend was the one who accompanied her when she fell pregnant at the age of 22 and was ostracised by her family.

“She helped me pack and accompanied me home when I was pregnant [guys read the book Unbecoming To Become ] to telling me straight up I was settling for sh*t.

“She was the one who would come stay with me when I was in a dark place, she kept me company when I was pregnant at 22 and ostracised by family, in fact she brought me such light during those weeks at home before I gave birth because she would make me forget the responsibility that lay ahead and kept me in the moment of just being a child.”

The author explained that through all her hardships and life events, her friend was still there by her side.

“Listen this chick can't keep time to save her life! She is always late but she is ALWAYS there! Sibo ngiyabonga gatsheni ... for coming to fetch me when I had lost myself.”