Here's how DJ Fresh plans to send a lucky matriculant to varsity

Veteran radio host DJ Fresh is outchea doing the most as he plans to send a lucky matriculant to varsity.

The BIG Dawg has proven he has a BIG heart as he is counted among Mzansi celebrities who always come through for students.

While he's been a part of many scholar related initiatives, Fresh is now giving away a bursary, for any matriculant who has already applied to study at the University of Johannesburg next year.

With a tweet that read, “I wanna send you to school”, Fresh took to Twitter and shared that the bursary would be paid for, for three years at UJ. He added that all 2020 matriculants had to do to was answer a simple question to stand a chance of winning the bursary.

Fresh also alluded that however excited the matriculants may be, they had to adhere to the important terms and conditions.