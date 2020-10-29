TshisaLIVE

Here's how DJ Fresh plans to send a lucky matriculant to varsity

29 October 2020
DJ Fresh plans to make one matriculant very happy by sending them to varsity.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi/2016 Loerie Awards

Veteran radio host DJ Fresh is outchea doing the most as he plans to send a lucky matriculant to varsity.  

The BIG Dawg has proven he has a BIG heart as he is counted among Mzansi celebrities who always come through for students.

While he's been a part of many scholar related initiatives, Fresh is now giving away a bursary, for any matriculant who has already applied to study at the University of Johannesburg next year.

With a tweet that read, “I wanna send you to school”, Fresh took to Twitter and shared that the bursary would be paid for, for three years at UJ. He added that all 2020 matriculants had to do to was answer a simple question to stand a chance of winning the bursary.

Fresh also alluded that however excited the matriculants may be, they had to adhere to the important terms and conditions.

In 2018, the radio personality, who has done a lot to inspire upcoming musicians, opened up about some of the challenges South African youths face, which he hopes to help curb.

In an interview on Trending SA, Fresh highlighted that one of the hardest barriers to jump over as a young person in the country, particularly a black young person, was the way the system is set up.

“I think it is everything [to bring other people up with him]. Especially in a country where black kids never got any opportunities. A lot of black kids still operate from a point of, 'Am I really worthy of this opportunity'.

“The way the system works, you still have self-doubt at the back of your mind. The way the system is structured, as a black kid you always wonder, 'Am I worthy of this opportunity, am I good enough?' And you know you are good enough but the way the system works you are always doubting yourself.”

