IN MEMES | Viewers can't help but stan Khanyile from 'Izangoma Zodumo'
“Listen here ... He makes the show!” one tweep said.
Reality TV star Khanyile has managed to win himself a team of fans who have concluded that as long as he's on the otherwise “scary and controversial” Izangoma Zodumo reality show, they will continue tuning in because he gives the people what they want!
After having had to get used to randomly seeing Gogo Maweni's pet snakes and the other “unusual” things they've witnessed on the sangoma-themed reality show, viewers of the show have found that Khanyile is actually the main reason they can't seem to stay away.
Khanyile's dramatic and entertaining personality has given viewers of the show a reason to tune in and they are even willing to get past their fear of snakes just so they can see what the mischievous ancestral school initiate has up his sleeves.
Khanyile, who is too much of a free spirit for some of his elders like Gogo Maweni and Baba Mamba, is a bit of a troublemaker. For one thing or the other, he always manages to land in hot water but tweeps are living for it!
Even with all the other drama that happens in a single episode of the show, Khanyile and his antics always steal the spotlight. #TeamKhanyile say the man is carrying the whole damn show on his back!
In fact, one tweep went as far as saying they need to show more of Khanyile because “he makes the show”.
Check out the rest of the reactions below:
I feel like they don't show Khanyile enough...— Miss Stacey (@MalebzaGP) October 28, 2020
Listen here... He makes the show 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/xt4Kcssa6L
Cant wait for next week Khanyile in the water,poured over him and him saying he wont be told by Mamba to sit down 😁😁😁😁😁😁 #iZangomaZodumo pic.twitter.com/8Rgw82bEYC— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 28, 2020
#izangomazodumo cant wait to see my fav khanyile pic.twitter.com/c5PzY8p8Y6— mvusie mbeka (@MvusieMbeka) October 28, 2020
Khanyile #izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/ZceWBzajpv— 🌏#COTTONFEST2021🌍 (@dandys_world) October 28, 2020
Khanyile seka qalile njalo 😅#izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/Qvz5bq9QF3— Sinethemba Mfeka (@Sineh_Mfeka) October 28, 2020
It’s not even 10mins in and Khanyile has started #izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/SNpvdV7U0H— zusiii❤ (@Zusiphebahle2) October 28, 2020
Khanyile and Mamba kill me#izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/1Dfnw66OYI— 👑Afrokazi🌸 (@RealVeroch) October 28, 2020
Khanyile😅😅he makes this drama worth watching 😅#izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/jUzZB65Z7a— BlvckRuby🍇 (@Gratitu91725278) October 28, 2020
Gogo khanyile reaction to Umphemiso 😀😀😀😀 #iZangomaZodumo pic.twitter.com/WsL4XnWE66— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 28, 2020