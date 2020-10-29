IN MEMES | Viewers can't help but stan Khanyile from 'Izangoma Zodumo'

Reality TV star Khanyile has managed to win himself a team of fans who have concluded that as long as he's on the otherwise “scary and controversial” Izangoma Zodumo reality show, they will continue tuning in because he gives the people what they want!

After having had to get used to randomly seeing Gogo Maweni's pet snakes and the other “unusual” things they've witnessed on the sangoma-themed reality show, viewers of the show have found that Khanyile is actually the main reason they can't seem to stay away.

Khanyile's dramatic and entertaining personality has given viewers of the show a reason to tune in and they are even willing to get past their fear of snakes just so they can see what the mischievous ancestral school initiate has up his sleeves.

Khanyile, who is too much of a free spirit for some of his elders like Gogo Maweni and Baba Mamba, is a bit of a troublemaker. For one thing or the other, he always manages to land in hot water but tweeps are living for it!

Even with all the other drama that happens in a single episode of the show, Khanyile and his antics always steal the spotlight. #TeamKhanyile say the man is carrying the whole damn show on his back!

In fact, one tweep went as far as saying they need to show more of Khanyile because “he makes the show”.

Check out the rest of the reactions below: